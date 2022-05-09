"These hands rated E for everybody" - NBA world loses it at Chris Paul going after young heckler who pushed his family during Suns vs Mavericks

NBA fans couldn't contain themselves as the drama of the Dallas Mavericks' series against the Phoenix Suns peaked with an incident involving Chris Paul and a young heckler in Game 4.

While the Mavericks secured an important win in their 111-101 outing to tie the series up, the win wasn't the highlight of the game.

In a situation involving fans on the sidelines and Paul's family, a heated incident resulted in fans being escorted from the stadium after they reportedly harassed and pushed Paul's wife in front of his children.

Things hit a boiling point as Paul was seen engaging in a hostile exchange with the fan being escorted out of the arena.

Chris Paul was not happy. Chris Paul was not happy. 😳 https://t.co/gTLfzA9mXi

Given that Paul has a bit of a reputation as an instigator himself, several fans had mixed reactions to the situation, with many showing concern for his family as well. Here are some of the best reactions from NBA fans on Twitter:

#⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝꙰⃝ @Blue_is_online these guys that are getting payed millions to play a game n are letting regular kids get under their skin. So soft asf especially chris no rings paul @TheHoopCentral That is a kidthese guys that are getting payed millions to play a game n are letting regular kids get under their skin. So soft asf especially chris no rings paul @TheHoopCentral That is a kid 😂 these guys that are getting payed millions to play a game n are letting regular kids get under their skin. So soft asf especially chris no rings paul

Bostonpatriot6 @Bostonpatriot61 @CP3 When are fans going to stop and remember @CP3 is a damn human being like the rest of us. We as fans have to respect these players and the families. If we don't have the players we don't have sports. Stop hating on him it's not the time for that. @CP3 When are fans going to stop and remember @CP3 is a damn human being like the rest of us. We as fans have to respect these players and the families. If we don't have the players we don't have sports. Stop hating on him it's not the time for that.

Frank Baiza @frankb_817 @CP3 I’m a mavs fan but that ain’t cool if that happen cp3. I apologize on behalf of dfw @CP3 I’m a mavs fan but that ain’t cool if that happen cp3. I apologize on behalf of dfw

JAY® @JayLGK @TheHoopCentral Bro getting into it with a 12 year old @TheHoopCentral Bro getting into it with a 12 year old😭

Lebron JAMES burner @LeGoatburner1 @TheHoopCentral lil dude tried to play victim LMFAO. That's how u know he did that shit @TheHoopCentral lil dude tried to play victim LMFAO. That's how u know he did that shit

Devin @DevEternalSosa @TheHoopCentral rich kids thinking they can do whatever they want @TheHoopCentral rich kids thinking they can do whatever they want

Paul, who fouled out of the game early in the fourth-quarter, was visibly infuriated by the fans' behavior. The Suns guard also tweeted about the incident to communicate his concerns with the situation.

Chris Paul's response to the incident

The Phoenix Suns found themselves tied at 2-2 with the Dallas Mavericks. With an unexpected turn of events, the Suns will have their work cut out for them as they head back to Arizona for Game 5.

Can Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns take control of the series again?

Chris Paul guards Jalen Brunson of the Dallas Mavericks

Chris Paul has struggled in the last two games in Dallas. Given the difficult circumstances of playing on the Mavericks' home turf, the Suns guard has found himself in a patch of trouble with uncharacteristic performances.

In Game 4, the 37-year old fouled out with 5 points, five rebounds and seven assists. With only 23 minutes logged for the night, the Suns had to play without their closer down the stretch.

Paul found himself in foul trouble early on. With Luka Doncic drawing a key foul on the Suns guard prior to the first-half ending, foul calls absolutely did not go in Paul's favor in this game.

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Luka Doncic says Chris Paul asked him after the foul call in the final second of the first half, “Did I push you that hard?”



Doncic’s answer: “No, but it was a smart play.” Luka Doncic says Chris Paul asked him after the foul call in the final second of the first half, “Did I push you that hard?”Doncic’s answer: “No, but it was a smart play.”

While there is some argument to be made as to Scott Foster being the head referee for the game, the overall sentiment suggests that the Mavericks beat Paul at his own game.

While this may be the case in Dallas, it does seem unlikely that Paul will receive the same treatment at home in Game 5.

Paul has recorded 17 points in total in the last two games. When compared to the soft 19-point performance he had in Game 1 alone, it is safe to say that the 37-year old will bounce back in Game 5.

As things stand, Luka Doncic has found a way to give the Suns the "Chris Paul Treatment." However, as one of the smartest players and best leaders in the game, Paul and the Suns should be able to turn things around.

