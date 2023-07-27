"These people really be drunk": NBA fans are up in arms after Jeff Teague picked James Harden over Dwyane Wade

Former Atlanta Hawks All-Star point guard, Jeff Teague, had the privilege of competing against numerous elite shooting guards throughout his impressive 12-year NBA career.

Notably, he faced off against basketball legends like Miami Heat's iconic Dwyane Wade and former Houston Rockets superstar James Harden during his prime. However, Teague's recent remarks about Harden have sparked some debate among fans, who now question his basketball knowledge.

During a recent appearance on “The Bradeaux & Will Show,” Teague first said that he has Harden in his Top 5 shooting guards of all time. However, the former point guard then surprised many by revealing that he also has Harden over Wade in his all-time rankings. Teague said that this is because Wade had more help than Harden throughout his career:

“I got him over D-Wade but I’m outta pocket,” Teague said.

“D-Wade had Shaq then he had Bron. He ain’t never really been by himself. When he was by himself, the Heat were trash.”

Teague’s interview quickly went viral on NBA Twitter, leaving many fans in disbelief:

“These people really be drunk cause of the Rockets team,” one fan said.

“Good Lord. Bro lived at the line because of his flopping and that’s the greatest you’ve ever seen? You need to actually watch the game. Not to mention his defense has always been atrocious. You got to be trolling,” another said.

Meanwhile, others questioned Teague’s basketball IQ:

“This is why you can’t box score watch and claim to know basketball I’m afraid,” one fan said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Jeff Teague picking James Harden over Dwyane Wade all-time:

Comparing Dwyane Wade’s and James Harden’s career accomplishments

Former Houston Rockets superstar shooting guard James Harden and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade

As for Dwyane Wade’s and James Harden’s career accomplishments, the stats favor Harden. However, Wade has the edge in terms of other individual accolades and team success.

Wade finished his 16-year career with three NBA titles and one Finals MVP. He also made 13 All-Star appearances, eight All-NBA teams and three All-Defensive teams.

Wade averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.8 blocks, and 0.5 3-pointers per game on 48.0% shooting for his career.

As for Harden, he has yet to win an NBA title, however, he has won one regular season MVP. Harden has also made 10 All-Star appearances and seven All-NBA teams.

Through 14 seasons, Harden is averaging 24.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 7.0 apg, 1.5 spg, 0.5 bpg, and 2.8 3pg on 44.2% shooting.

