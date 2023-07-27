"I just do my job" - James Harden doesn't care about the narrative surrounding him

The Philadelphia 76ers are trying their best to trade James Harden, who demanded to be moved following their second-round exit in the postseason.

With his trade demands, people have started to question his dedication to the game which has slightly ruined his reputation as a reliable star in the league.

Throughout all this, Harden remains unbothered by the narrative around him. "The Beard" has received a ton of criticism for the way he has been handling his situation in Philly. Some analysts have called him out for giving up on the Sixers and wanting to play for a different team.

Despite all this, Harden doesn't view himself as a bad guy. The 10-time All-Star stated recently that he's just trying to do his job:

"I don't consider myself a good guy. I don't consider myself a bad guy. I just do my job."

Harden's relationship with Sixers' general manager Daryl Morey has reportedly played a huge part in why he wants to force his way out of Philly. Last season, his scoring decreased, but he was still able to help the team on the offensive side as he led the team in assists.

Tracy McGrady doesn't understand why James Harden wants to be traded

Former NBA players have often called out the stars of the current generation for many different reasons. Recently, Tracy McGrady spoke about James Harden's trade request to the LA Clippers. According to T-Mac, he doesn't seem to understand why the Sixers star made the request to be traded.

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, the Hall of Fame player talked about Damian Lillard's trade request. According to him, he understands why Lillard wants to leave the Portland Trail Blazers after many seasons of disappointments with the team.

However, he doesn't quite get why Harden wants to leave the Sixers:

"That makes zero sense to me," McGrady said. "Not only that, but I look at all the teammates he's played with. James has probably played with more Hall of Famers than anybody in the league, and he doesn't have a ring to show for it. I don't know what he's looking for.

"And maybe there's some internal bullshit that is going on that we don't know about. Because it doesn't make any sense to me to leave the MVP, and the Eastern Conference, where you have a shot to at least play for a championship. It's got to be something deeper than what you know. Get over it, man."

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)