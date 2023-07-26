“We will find him” – NBA star James Harden vows to find Lionel Messi-like signing for Houston Dynamo 

NBA star James Harden, the co-owner of MLS franchise Houston Dynamo, has vowed to find a Lionel Messi-like signing to join Hector Herrera at the club.

Harden plays for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA. Speaking about making a new marquee signing for his MLS team, he said (via Football Transfers):

"We will try to find someone to come to Houston. We all know how amazing Messi is. He is in Miami, and this corresponds to the environment that he wants. We need someone like that to come to Houston, and we will find him."

Harden also spoke about the impact Messi has made on American soil so far:

"MLS is growing with Messi. It is something big because in the United States we have never had recognition for soccer players. We will see how the young players develop, and it will be good for the American soccer culture.”

Lionel Messi has introduced himself to MLS fans with his undeniable brilliance. The Argentine has bagged three goals and an assist in two games for Inter Miami, despite not playing the full 90 minutes in either game.

Fans can expect the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to make further impact on the league and help boost its popularity.

Jorge Mas predicted impact Lionel Messi could make on MLS

Lionel Messi joining the MLS is perhaps the biggest move in the history of the competition. While other legends have graced the league over the years, Messi brings a special amount of attention.

Inter Miami's billionaire co-owner Jorge Mas recently predicted that the Argentina captain would make the MLS one of the top three leagues in the world, telling El Pais:

“In 2019, we started thinking about how we could bring him (to the club). Messi can turn MLS into the second or third best league in the world. I think he will want to make his mark, and he will be able to do it beyond football.”

Apart from Messi, Sergio Busquets has also joined Inter Miami. The team have won both games since the two former Barcelona superstars arrived.