"They had 15 offensive rebounds and we had one"- Frank Vogel calls out the LA Lakers' physicality after a poor rebounding performance in loss against the Timberwolves

Frank Vogel was very disappointed by the LA Lakers' physicality in the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Purple and Gold lost the game fair and square as Minnesota put in a dominant performance to get to a win on the night. The Timberwolves completely outrebounded the LA Lakers as they grabbed 61 rebounds compared to the 36 by the Purple and Gold.

Frank Vogel stressed the fact that the opposition had 15 offensive boards, whereas his Lakers team Purple had just one. The Lakers were not given a single chance to enter the game, as the young Minnesota team played with a lot of grit and determination. Speaking about the lack of physicality shown in the game, Coach Frank Vogel said in his post-game press conference that:

" I think their whole team was physical, not just KAT, you know, look at the board, they had 15 offensive rebounds and we had 1, they definitely played a more physical brand of basketball tonight and we gotta be better"

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "Not good enough. We lost by 18...they had 15 offensive rebounds, we had one." Frank Vogel with @LakersReporter on his team's showing vs. the Timberwolves. "Not good enough. We lost by 18...they had 15 offensive rebounds, we had one." Frank Vogel with @LakersReporter on his team's showing vs. the Timberwolves. https://t.co/TugU8JmUEd

The LA Lakers have been marred by injuries and of late the COVID Health and Safety Protocols. Coming into the game against the Timberwolves, 5 Lakers players were placed in the Health and Safety Protocols. These include Malik Monk, Dwight Howard, Talen Horton-Tucker, Avery Bradley and Austin Reaves. Speaking about the current situation of the team and the Protocols, Frank Vogel said:

"It's just craziness, there's chaos you know involved with like just every few hours you're hearing a new guy's out or in this case, new guys in you thought was out. It's just a crazy time, but you know we're not letting it impact us in terms of trying to win games, like I said no excuses man, you know we had enough to win the game tonight, we didn't play well enough"

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Lakers‘ Austin Reaves has entered health and safety protocols. Lakers‘ Austin Reaves has entered health and safety protocols.

LA Lakers face another tough defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves

The LA Lakers came into the game high on confidence after the win over the Dallas Mavericks. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves were determined right from the tip-off. They played with intensity and made life extremely difficult for the LA Lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns scored all of the first 8 points to give the team a flying start.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves you know what they say



HAND DOWN, MAN DOWN you know what they sayHAND DOWN, MAN DOWN https://t.co/BW0EYDeC2X

The Purple and Gold looked extremely fragile in the paint as KAT took control down low, consistently making buckets to carry the Timberwolves throughout the game. Jarred Vanderbilt was an assassin on the board as he grabbed 16 rebounds throughout the game. Despite a good fight, the Lakers had no chance of making a comeback as the Minnesota team kept going on scoring runs, to eventually increase the lead to to as many as 20 points at one point in the game.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Anthony Davis struggled to get to the locker room after an apparent knee injury in the third quarter. Anthony Davis struggled to get to the locker room after an apparent knee injury in the third quarter. https://t.co/MOBSzzrYYJ

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 32 minutes. He shot the ball at 55% efficiency and was playing with tons of energy. His impeccable performance was the catalyst for the Timberwolves' dominant 110-92 win on the night.

The LA Lakers will be hoping to bounce back strong from this setback when they next face the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, December 19 at the United Center.

