"They acting like they met Steph Curry" - NBA fans troll CashNasty and Tylil for tearing up during emotional LeBron James meetup

NBA fans gave their takes to streamers CashNasty and Tylil's reactions after meeting LeBron James in a viral video on Saturday. In a clip posted on X, Kai Cenat comforted them after tearing up after when they saw the LA Lakers superstar.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

James met with the social media stars with his mother ahead of the much-anticipated live stream with Cenat. CashNasty and Tylil have been longtime fans of the NBA superstar; however, for some fans, their reactions were exaggerated.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Alright congrats cash you met LeBron but crying over another man is fucking insane at the age of 30+ 😭," a fan tweeted.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Essence @Agtesnx LINK Alright congrats cash you met LeBron but crying over another man is fucking insane at the age of 30+ 😭

Ad

"Imagine crying as a grown man after meeting a grown man, that’s why these corny streamers will never be anything," one fan wrote.

. @lIIllIIIlllllII LINK Imagine crying as a grown man after meeting a grown man, that’s why these corny streamers will never be anything

Ad

Meanwhile, a fan took a shot at James, and mentioned Steph Curry.

"They acting like they met Steph curry or something calm down," the fan commented.

kai 🛸 @kai2ballin LINK They acting like they met Steph curry or something calm down

Ad

"They acting like he a god," another fan wrote.

A fan used Terry Crews' meme to express discomfort with the streamers' reactions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"LeBron rlly put ni**** in tears that’s why he’s the goat 😭🐐," a fan said.

LeBron James reveals his career move after retirement

LeBron James has already played 22 campaigns in the NBA. In 2025-26, the Lakers star will make history by playing the most seasons in league history. At this point in his career, James and fans know that he doesn't have much time left in his career.

Ad

While his fans would want him to remain around the game, the four-time NBA champion has other plans. James said that he might explore acting after he hangs his sneakers for good.

"I think that all will boil down to the creative writing and to the role," James said on Monday, via "The Hollywood Reporter." "If the role is appropriate and I feel like I can nail it, then I wouldn’t mind doing that at all.

Ad

"I would love to explore, and if the scripts start to roll in and there’s an opportunity for me to do some acting and I have the time — obviously, post-career," he added. "I don’t mind looking at it and seeing if I can make it happen, for sure."

James' has acting experience. He previously worked in movies including "Trainwreck" and "Smallfoot." James also acted and produced "Space Jam: A New Legacy" in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More