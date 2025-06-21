"They acting like they met Steph Curry" - NBA fans troll CashNasty and Tylil for tearing up during emotional LeBron James meetup

NBA fans gave their takes to streamers CashNasty and Tylil's reactions after meeting LeBron James in a viral video on Saturday. In a clip posted on X, Kai Cenat comforted them after tearing up after when they saw the LA Lakers superstar.
James met with the social media stars with his mother ahead of the much-anticipated live stream with Cenat. CashNasty and Tylil have been longtime fans of the NBA superstar; however, for some fans, their reactions were exaggerated.
"Alright congrats cash you met LeBron but crying over another man is fucking insane at the age of 30+ 😭," a fan tweeted.
"Imagine crying as a grown man after meeting a grown man, that’s why these corny streamers will never be anything," one fan wrote.
Meanwhile, a fan took a shot at James, and mentioned Steph Curry.
"They acting like they met Steph curry or something calm down," the fan commented.
"They acting like he a god," another fan wrote.
A fan used Terry Crews' meme to express discomfort with the streamers' reactions.
"LeBron rlly put ni**** in tears that’s why he’s the goat 😭🐐," a fan said.
LeBron James reveals his career move after retirement
LeBron James has already played 22 campaigns in the NBA. In 2025-26, the Lakers star will make history by playing the most seasons in league history. At this point in his career, James and fans know that he doesn't have much time left in his career.
While his fans would want him to remain around the game, the four-time NBA champion has other plans. James said that he might explore acting after he hangs his sneakers for good.
"I think that all will boil down to the creative writing and to the role," James said on Monday, via "The Hollywood Reporter." "If the role is appropriate and I feel like I can nail it, then I wouldn’t mind doing that at all.
"I would love to explore, and if the scripts start to roll in and there’s an opportunity for me to do some acting and I have the time — obviously, post-career," he added. "I don’t mind looking at it and seeing if I can make it happen, for sure."
James' has acting experience. He previously worked in movies including "Trainwreck" and "Smallfoot." James also acted and produced "Space Jam: A New Legacy" in 2021.
