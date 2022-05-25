"They actually are great friends ... the guys love each other" - Ernie Johnson clarifies Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are not going to fight each other despite their heated debates

Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal have had many a heated debate on "Inside the NBA" during the 2022 NBA playoffs. That has led some fans to believe the two legends could come to blows, but Ernie Johnson has allayed such concerns.

In an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," Johnson talked about a variety of topics. That included the ongoing postseason, "The Match" and the bickering between his co-hosts. "EJ" said that Chuck and Shaq will never fight each other despite their heated exchanges. He said:

"Folks need to understand that these guys are so tight. ... They actually are great friends. The guys love each other. Sure, it gets heated sometimes, and when you're trying to decide or defend your point, yeah it gets a little heated. But I've never thought, 'Uh-oh this is out of control."

Johnson added that when things get heated, he'll use his "bogus anchor laugh" to diffuse the tension. The seven-time Emmy winner pointed out that people on social media should have nothing to worry about the relationship between Barkley and O'Neal. Johnson said:

"I think the best way for me to do ... is kind of your bogus anchor laugh. Every now and then you just kind of diffuse it that way, then you realize, there was really nothing to diffuse, it's just TV. But obviously social media after that says, 'Oh, they're ready to throw hands.' And it really isn't."

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal once fought during a game

Chuck and Shaquille O'Neil fight (Photo: Fadeaway World)

Before they became great friends and hosts of "Inside the NBA," Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal had a scuffle on November 10, 1999. Barkley was with the Houston Rockets in his final season, while O'Neil was on his way to winning his first NBA championship with the LA Lakers.

With about nine minutes left in the second quarter, O'Neal blocked Barkley's shot after a foul was called. O'Neil pushed Chuck, who threw the ball to the Lakers legend's head. "Superman" then missed a left punch to Barkley's face.

Barkley took O'Neal down to the ground before players, coaches and referees broke up the fight. The two legends were ejected from the game, with the Lakers beating the Rockets 89-88. It's interesting to note that Chuck and O'Neil found out after the fight that their mothers were best friends.

Shaquille O'Neal said on the "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast that his mom Lucille and Chuck's mom Charcey Glenn scolded them after their fight in 1999. The two legends soon made up with each other because of their moms, and they have become friends since then. O'Neil said:

"I get a phone call from my mother and his mother on a three-way. I was like 'Hello?' And she was like, 'This is Mama Barkley and y'all cut that sh*t out.' And my mom was like, 'Shaquille, me and Charles's mom on the phone, y'all need to stop that."

Edited by Bhargav