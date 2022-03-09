"They ain't scared of nobody" - Shaquille O'Neal asserts that the Miami Heat won't mind facing Brooklyn Nets early in the NBA playoffs

Discussing the likelihood of the Miami Heat facing the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the NBA playoffs, Shaquille O'Neal offered an assertive take as he joined Candace Parker and Dwyane Wade on the panel of TNT Tuesday.

With the Heat sitting at the top of the table and the Nets occupying the eighth-seed following their win against the Hornets on Tuesday, the two teams have a chance of seeing each other in the first round of the playoffs.

While both Parker and Wade were of the opinion that Miami did not want Brooklyn as opponents early in the playoffs, Shaquille O'Neal offered a contradictory take on the matter. He said:

"Miami wants all that smoke. Cut it out. Miami want that smoke."

O'Neal's comments were instantly dismissed by Parker and Wade. While Shaq tried to reach out to Wade, who only partially agreed with the comments, O'Neal maintained a strong defense regarding Miami's approach to the situation.

"They want all that smoke. They ain't scared of nobody. When you (Parker) say they don't want it, seems to me like you're trying to say they're scared."

Candace Parker followed up by asking whether Miami would want to play Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving - a rhetorical question in every right. But Shaquille O'Neal refused to budge.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



doesn't think the Heat are worried about meeting the Nets in the first round of the playoffs "Miami wants all that smoke. Cut it out." @SHAQ doesn't think the Heat are worried about meeting the Nets in the first round of the playoffs "Miami wants all that smoke. Cut it out." 😅@SHAQ doesn't think the Heat are worried about meeting the Nets in the first round of the playoffs https://t.co/ITB2saOC6n

As the number one seed in the East, Miami have done a great job of maintaining their position even without a number of key players throughout the season.

Meanwhile, the Nets' fall from grace has been rapid and shocking, to say the least. Currently in eighth place, the Brooklyn Nets have a lot of ground to cover in order to return to title contending form.

Can the Miami Heat take on the Brooklyn Nets in the playoffs?

Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets

The NBA playoffs are one of the most competitive settings in professional sports. However, a first-round matchup between Miami and Brooklyn tilts the scales for the contest going forward.

The Brooklyn Nets have seen wild inconsistencies with their performances as their superstars play in a relatively limited capacity. Currently featuring Kevin Durant as the lone full-time superstar, the Nets have only enjoyed one win in their last five games.

The Miami Heat, on the other hand, are rounding out into form as they finally feature a roster at relatively full strength. With Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo also returning to the lineup, the Heat have a definite chance of competing for the title.

While Brooklyn have the potential to be a nightmare matchup for any team in the playoffs, they will need to see results with what they have first. Kyrie Irving's limited availability and Ben Simmons' gradual return do them no favors in this regard.

With that in mind, what Shaquille O'Neal says about Miami holds a lot of water. Miami's mentality as competitors doesn't see them shy away from competition.

With an opportunity to overthrow the Brooklyn Nets early on, the Miami Heat could also have a chance at establishing themselves as a dominant side early in the playoffs.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Bam was straight up making life miserable for everyone in a blue jersey tonight Bam was straight up making life miserable for everyone in a blue jersey tonight https://t.co/VqlZlGBH9j

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava