"They basically got the OKC Thunder on the back of that bench" - Chris Mannix reflects on Golden State Warriors' future, highlights what their ceiling could be

The Golden State Warriors, who appeared in the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years, look set to start another dynasty. GM Bob Myers has done an impeccable job of constructing a team that’s built to sustain their enviable success.

Sports Illustrated senior writer Chris Mannix appeared on the Dan Patrick Show to point out that the Warriors are not going anywhere. Here’s how he predicts Golden State will remain an elite title contender in the next several years:

“It [Warriors title window] could be like 7 years. If you look at what they have on that roster, they basically got the OKC Thunder on the back of that bench. You’ve got two teenagers who are lottery picks in Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, who hasn’t played in a year."

He added:

"Those three players would make up the core of a rebuilding team, a rebuilding team that would be thrilled to have all three of them.”

The Warriors captured their fourth title in eight years without James Wiseman, the second overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft. Wiseman showed incredible promise in his rookie year and will be a valuable asset to the Bay Area team once he’s healthy.

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the 7th and 14 overall picks in last year’s draft have been used sparingly by Steve Kerr this season. They’re also bound to get better after a season playing for the current NBA champions.

Two of the Warriors’ biggest contributors to their title run haven’t even reached their peak yet. Andrew Wiggins is 27 while Jordan Poole is 22.

Mannix added:

“Kuminga, Moody, Wiseman, if they develop next year, if Wiseman can get back on the court, this window is like 5+ years because those guys, theoretically, should be that good to be able to supplement that roster.”

The Golden State Warriors have an excellent player development staff

The Dubs have one of the best player development programs in the entire NBA. [Photo: Golden State of Mind]

Andrew Wiggins was called a mini-bust when he was playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves. After three seasons with the Golden State Warriors’, he’s become one of the best two-way players in the NBA. His defense against Jayson Tatum in the championship series is criminally underrated.

Wiggins is reminding everyone why he was the NO. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Jordan Poole, considered by some basketball analysts to be the worst pick in the 2019 draft, is already playing like the third Splash Brother. He was a late first-round pick who spent most of his season in the G-League. JP was arguably the Golden State Warriors’ best player in the series versus the Denver Nuggets.

Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman are high-end talents that will only benefit from the Golden State Warriors’ incredible player development program.

