"They better save a Major Bag for the young fella because he’s the ONE!" - Kendrick Perkins hails young Philadelphia star, says the franchise and James Harden better remember how special he is

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins has reserved high praise for Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey after he put up yet another impressive performance in the playoffs.

The youngster dropped 21 points on 63.6% shooting from the field on Friday. His efforts helped the 76ers secure a 99-79 win over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Perkins stated that the Philadelphia 76ers strongly need to consider giving Tyrese Maxey a good deal while negotiating contract extensions this offseason.

The franchise also has a decision to make regarding James Harden. He has a $47-million player option next season and is eligible for a max contract that will see him earn $61.67 million when he turns 36.

However, Perkins believes that the 76ers need to consider how Maxey is playing and accordingly negotiate the Harden deal. He believes the youngster deserves a great deal for the work he has put in.

Perkins tweeted:

"Philly and Harden better remember how special Tyrese Maxey is when it comes to Harden negotiations for his contract extension!!! They better save a Major Bag for the young fella because he’s the ONE! Carry the hell on…"

Although James Harden has been a big presence in the Philadelphia 76ers locker room, he has not done anything significant in the playoffs so far.

While the former MVP is averaging 18.6 PPG in the playoffs, Maxey has taken up the charge and is averaging 22.4 PPG.

The 76ers played the first two games of the series without Joel Embiid. Everyone was expecting James Harden to show up for those games as he has the experience of playing on the biggest stage.

However, he has been a shadow of his former self. If he continues to play in a similar fashion, Philadelphia will certainly have second thoughts about offering him a big contract.

Tyrese Maxey and Danny Green help the Philadelphia 76ers bag a win in Game 3

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three

Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals was a big one for the Philadelphia 76ers. They were already 2-0 down, and a further setback would have put them in a difficult position to make a comeback.

With Joel Embiid returning, the 76ers were expected to put up a fight. They did just that as they surprised the Miami Heat by putting in a special performance.

On his return, Embiid made his presence felt by scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. He took another smack to the face, but that didn't seem to deter his confidence.

His teammate, Danny Green, was also in great form as he knocked down shots with ease. The veteran ended the night with 21 points while shooting 7-9 from three-point range.

Tyrese Maxey also contributed 21 points. He was having a bad game until halftime, but after the break, the Heat struggled to stop him. He made some vital shots and paved the way for Philadelphia's stunning win.

With the series now at 2-1, the Philadelphia 76ers still have a chance to win the series. However, they will have to continue playing great basketball as the Miami Heat are going to come back stronger in Game 4.

With the form Tyrese Maxey is in, the 76ers do look formidable. To top it all off, they now have Joel Embiid back. If he gets going, the Heat will have a tough time trying to stop him from wreaking havoc on their defense.

