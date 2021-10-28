"They can go Twin Towers; try to throw Drummond in there and let 'em be dominant" - Stephen Jackson on Andre Drummond supporting Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris

The Philadelphia 76ers have lately been one of the most popular teams in the basketball world. Unfortunately, it's been due to the ongoing frenzy of drama that has progressed between the 76ers front office and disgruntled star Ben Simmons. The talented forward continues to express his desire to be traded from the team, as Simmons has yet to play in a game for the team this season. That situation seems like it's not going to get better any time soon.

But the 76ers also have another situation developing that is trending in the wrong direction. After four games, the Sixers have struggled when it comes to their performance on the court. The team lost in embarrassing fashion last night to the New York Knicks by a final score of 112-99. The recent loss brings the 76ers to a 2-2 record, which might not sound terrible at first. However, it's the play on the court that has brought up some questions about the immediate future of this team. The two wins of the season have come against opponents that the Sixers were "expected" to win. They went on to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder, though. But the Sixers have struggled when going up against tougher teams.

Andre Drummond can be a valuable asset according to former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson

After a disappointing performance last night from Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid, many are wondering if there are any adjustments this team can make to get back on the right track. While speaking on the What's Burnin' podcast, former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson expressed that he believes Andre Drummond could become the third option for the Sixers, with Ben Simmons remaining out of the picture.

"It's going to be hard to say but for the most part I think they could go twin towers. Try to throw Drummond in there and let him be dominant and pick up a bigger role."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Stephen Jackson goes on to express that he believes sharpshooter Seth Curry will continue to be a valuable asset for the 76ers, but that the impact of Andre Drummond could give the team a needed boost on the court. With Ben Simmons not expected to return to action any time soon, the Sixers have had to lean on the talents of Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. Unfortunately, there's only so much those two players can do, which brings forth the question of who can step up and make a bigger impact for this team. Andre Drummond was originally brought in this offseason to provide some insurance off of the bench for the 76ers behind Joel Embiid. With a look at how things are trending for this team, it might not be a bad idea to give Drummond an extended look at playing alongside Embiid.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar