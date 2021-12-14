"They coming in there with apple juice, he's got to throw it out" - Shannon Sharpe compares LeBron James to Le Portier cognac and his opponents to apple juice, appreciates his chase-down blocking ability

The LA Lakers have started to gain some momentum with their play as of late. The Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic 106-94 Sunday night and are preparing to go for their third consecutive victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

The Lakers (15-13) are currently sixth in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, superstar forward LeBron James has been on a mission lately. The 36-year-old star has been impressive.

Throughout James' illustrious career, he has been a force when it comes to emphatic chase-down blocks. After having another impressive block against the Magic, analyst Shannon Sharpe raved about James' play on the most recent "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" broadcast.

"LeBron has told you: don't come to my party unless you're drinking Le Portier! They coming in there with apple juice, he's got to throw it out."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



on LeBron's chase down block "LeBron has told you: don't come to my party unless you're drinking Le Portier! They coming in there will apple juice, he's got to throw it out. It's an adult establishment." 🤣 @ShannonSharpe on LeBron's chase down block "LeBron has told you: don't come to my party unless you're drinking Le Portier! They coming in there will apple juice, he's got to throw it out. It's an adult establishment." 🤣@ShannonSharpe on LeBron's chase down block https://t.co/IcaaY9ipK4

Sharpe is obviously bringing humor to the situation as James has had a long career that includes some emphatic rejections.

Watching James hustle back on a play and attempt a chase-down block has become one of the most impressive plays fans have seen throughout his time in the NBA. It appears as if everything is in slow motion as fans zero in on the high-flying athleticism James has before he spikes a shot attempt.

The Lakers' most recent performance gave another display of James' impressive talent.

As fourth-year Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton drove down the lane, James quickly closed the distance from behind and finished the play with a volleyball spike of a rejection. James even gave fans an emphatic fingerwave to tell the crowd "not in here," in a gesture made famous by Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, a four-time Defensive Player of the Year.

This is the type of stretch the Lakers and their fans were hoping for. Los Angeles has won six of its past nine games as the Lakers head into a Wednesday night game at the Dallas Mavericks (132-13).

Also Read Article Continues below

After rattling off two straight wins, the Lakers are looking to make it three in a row with an upcoming game against Dallas. From there, things will get a little more challenging as the Lakers visit the Chicago Bulls (17-10) on Sunday and then host the Phoenix Suns (21-4), who have the NBA's best record, on Dec. 21. After a home game Dec. 23 with the San Antonio Spurs (10-16), they host the Brooklyn Nets (19-8) on Christmas.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein