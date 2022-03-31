“They could’ve easily went into a mental and emotional funk” - Chris Broussard believes Joel Embiid’s MVP case is strengthened by the Ben Simmons saga

NBA and Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has been accredited with the 76ers not spiraling out of control this season with issues outside the court regarding Ben Simmons.

Speaking on Fox Sports' morning show First Things First, Chris Broussard believes that Embiid's MVP case is stronger because of how he held down fort with all the noise regarding Simmons and his departure. Broussard said:

"They (76ers) could've easily went into a mental and emotional funk and he (Embiid) made sure they didn't do that. I do think that's a factor because it effected the play on the court. If it didn't effect the play on the court then it's something that you got to deal with away from the game."

The Ben Simmons saga with the 76ers finally concluded on trade deadline day, as the 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets agreed on a deal which would see the Nets acquire Simmons along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and a couple of picks for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

Is Joel Embiid the favorite for the NBA MVP award right now?

Widely considered to be the best big man in basketball alongside Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid has been playing like a man possessed this season for the Philadelphia 76ers. With the team acquiring Harden only on trade deadline day, the onus has been on Embiid to deliver the goods for the franchise and that's exactly what he has done.

He is currently averaging 29.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.4 blocks this season while shooting the ball nearly 49% from the field and over 36% from beyond the arc. He has recorded two triple-doubles and 40 double-doubles this season for the Sixers.

The big man has been an offensive juggernaut for the Sixers this season and their entire offense runs through him. Health has always been a question mark for the center, though, with him missing 13 games this season in which Philly has lost eight, underlying his importance to the team.

The Cameroonian is also one of the best defensive players in the league who has the ability to go and guard the perimeter as well when needed, thereby almost taking away the opposition's ability to space the floor. He is an excellent rim protector and, as aforementioned, is averaging 1.4 blocks and has 11 games this season where he has recorded three or more blocks.

That said, the MVP conversation includes the likes of Joel Embiid with Jokić and Antetokounmpo. The Sixers' superstar has a legitimate shot at winning the prestigious award, especially with the way his team has climbed up the standings in the Eastern Conference.

