"They should have a disclaimer" - T'Wolves HC Chris Finch does not mince his words about role of Charles Barkley and co. on Inside the NBA

Chris Finch has been the Minnesota Timberwolves' head coach since 2021, molding the team into a consistent threat in the Western Conference. Finch isn't shy about sharing his opinions, whether it's with NBA referees, his own players or the media. Speaking with sports media personality Colin Cowherd on "The Herd" on Tuesday, he called out the Inside the NBA crew on how they talk about the NBA.

Finch talked about his team, Anthony Edwards, and how he is approaching the rest of the season. When talk turned towards Inside the NBA, Finch had a simple request for the crew to show fans that they aren't to be taken seriously.

"I would say most people enjoy that show," Finch said about the show. "It's part of the fabric of the NBA. It's irreverant, it's entertaining. They should have a disclaimer; for entertainment purposes only. It's part of our league. I mean, it's baked into our league and we love that."

Finch went on to talk about the value the show has brought to the league as of late.

"I think it's gotten a little personal, it's added a little spice," Chris Finch explained about what the show adds to the NBA narratives it covers. "No one's overly bothered by it."

Recently, Inside the NBA has come under fire thanks to claims being made by co-host Charles Barkley that the NBA isn't as enjoyable as it used to be. This comment and others have had fans and players question why he and others should have the platform they do if they aren't going to promote the NBA to a wider audience.

"Inside the NBA" will hope to bring Chris Finch and others "entertainment" as they change networks

As they face backlash from viewers, the Inside the NBA crew is preparing for a big change coming next season. Barkley, along with co-hosts Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal and Ernie Johnson, is moving over to the ABC/ESPN as the show will switch networks starting next season.

While Chris Finch's understanding of the entertainment purpose of the show, there has been growing concern that fans take the comments of analysts like Barkley too seriously. With more experts speaking poorly about the way the game is being played today, people are worried that the NBA's viewership will go down because people don't want to watch a "boring" product.

