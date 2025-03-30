"They discuss Bronny more than SGA" : ESPN columnist debunks Media's Bronny James propaganda for 'clicks' amid Stephen A Smith controversy.

Few second-round picks have garnered as much attention early in their careers as Bronny James. He has been at the center of media discussions and has been dominating headlines at a rate that is unheard of for someone of a similar status.

Ad

However, not every media member seems interested in covering or discussing the LA Lakers rookie on air. ESPN's Michael Wilbon does not have the same interest in talking about Bronny. The reason? He says that it's all "pandering."

Wilbon shared his thoughts on "Outkick" on Friday. In it, he shared that he, too, is a father and can empathize with LeBron James.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I am a father first. That's how I see this story, not as a columnist or a talking head — but as a father first," Wilbon said. "So, I get what LeBron did. And LeBron has also been great to my kid. But as far as coverage, no. There were shows that talked about Bronny every day. You know what shows I'm talking about. I don't care if my bosses get mad. They would try to get Tony and me to talk about it. No, we were not going to do it."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He was then asked if the reports that certain networks covered Bronny James more than this season's MVP front-runner, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

"That's right. I didn't even think about that. It's true," Wilbon replied. "They talked about him more than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. That's pandering. It's all pandering."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bronny is at the root of the feud between Stephen A. Smith and LeBron.

Stephen A., the ever-vocal host, has been critical of Bronny and his father, LeBron. Eventually, this led to a confrontation during the LA Lakers-New York Knicks game on March 6, sparking a war of words between the two.

Smith addressed it on his show and also discussed it as a guest on other podcasts. Meanwhile, James went on "The Pat McAfee Show" podcast, where he fired counter-salvos. Bronny, however, has remained silent throughout.

Ad

Also read: Charles Barkley makes his feelings clear about Bronny James' rightful place

Michael Wilbon says he refuses to care about the LeBron James-Stephen A. Smith beef that has stemmed from Bronny James

It seems like everyone was focused on what LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith had to say to each other. After all, it's not every day that LeBron openly challenges the media.

Ad

That's why it became such a big deal when he confronted Stephen A. courtside during a game. While everyone is watching and waiting for what will be said next, Michael Wilbon appears to be one of the few unfazed by the drama.

Wilbon's lack of coverage on the matter reflects his stance, which he also talked about during his conversation with Outkick.

"I refuse to even consume their beef. People are calling me and asking me about it. My son asked me about it. And I told him I didn't care," Wilbon said, "There is too much ego involved on both sides of it. I don't give a damn about the bulls***."

Ad

At this stage, it's unclear how the LeBron-Stephen A. feud will develop. Will Bronny James get involved? Will the salvos at each other stop entirely? Or the tension escalate further before it dies down?

Amid all these questions, one thing that may remain constant is Michael Wilbon's refusal to cover it or to care.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback