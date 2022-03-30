“They don’t give a damn who you are, they have zero respect for you between those lines” - Kendrick Perkins believes the Memphis Grizzlies will win the Western Conference

As usual, the Memphis Grizzlies caught love from Kendrick Perkins in Tuesday’s episode of “NBA on ESPN.” Perkins has exulted the dominance of the Grizzlies for much of the season.

Kendrick Perkins believes Memphis Grizzlies are winning the Western Conference

Kendrick Perkins, a former NBA player, said:

“Let me tell you something about the Memphis Grizzlies … they don’t give a damn who you are. They have zero respect for you when it comes between those lines.”

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



“Let me tell you something about the Memphis Grizzlies … they don’t give a damn who you are, they have zero respect for you when it comes between those lines. … I got them winning the Western Conference.” @KendrickPerkins is ALL IN on Memphis“Let me tell you something about the Memphis Grizzlies … they don’t give a damn who you are, they have zero respect for you when it comes between those lines. … I got them winning the Western Conference.” .@KendrickPerkins is ALL IN on Memphis 😤 “Let me tell you something about the Memphis Grizzlies … they don’t give a damn who you are, they have zero respect for you when it comes between those lines. … I got them winning the Western Conference.” https://t.co/xnpHkg8qRr

The Grizzlies (53-23) are second in the Western Conference. The squad is fresh off a dominant 123-95 win against Golden State on Monday night. Not even Milwaukee could stop them last week, as Memphis managed to best Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks 127-102.

Beating the defending champs by 25 must have had Memphis feeling nice. What is even nicer is that Memphis is 18-2 when playing without their star, Ja Morant. Morant has appeared in 56 games, averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He's a notable force to miss, but the Grizzlies have proved to be able to hold it down without him. That is a scary notion.

“If Ja Morant wasn’t on the Memphis Grizzlies, and we see this team playing the way they’re playing the way right now, what would we be saying right now? We all be saying, ‘Man, they’re one superstar away from being legit title contenders.’ But guess what? They actually have that superstar, and he’s coming back in about the next five days or so.”

The Grizzlies are 9-1 in their last 10 games (and 34-9 since Dec. 26) and show no signs of slowing down.

Perkins believes their success will go all the way to the end of the playoffs this year:

“I got them winning the Western Conference.”

Perkins’ praise comes with a lot of faith in the young stars and their ability to gain momentum at home and keep their "no care" attitude flowing. The Western Conference has a lot of young, hungry stars just like Morant who are going to be tough contenders for that top spot.

Luka Doncic of the Mavericks (46-21) is close behind the Grizzlies. Plus, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (61-14) are well ahead of Memphis. The Warriors, Nuggets, Jazz and even the Timberwolves are all looking hungry going into the playoffs.

Perkins’ faith in Memphis is strong this year. Morant and company have definitely proved they deserve that faith as they have continually delivered success. This year's playoffs are going to be a wild ride, and it looks like Perkins is sticking with the Grizzlies.

Is there any team in particular that stands out as a dark horse against Memphis?

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein