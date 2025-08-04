"They emoting on your grave" - NBA fans react to Bucks trolling Shams Charania for stirring Giannis Antetokounmpo's trade buzz

The Milwaukee Bucks have clapped back at ESPN's Shams Charania after the league insider revealed that Giannis Antetokounmpo's future is uncertain at his current team. On Monday, the Bucks' X account shared a yawning emoji in a post soon after Charania shared a clip from his appearance at &quot;First Take&quot;.In his guest appearance on Stephen A. Smith's show on Monday, Charania said that Antetokounmpo has been contemplating his future during this offseason and has yet to make a decision.&quot;Sources tell me there is nothing set in stoneabout whether Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to stay in Milwaukee or whether he wants to leave elsewhere,&quot; he said.The fans swarmed the Bucks' X post's comment section, lashing out at the league insider for his report.One fan trolled the insider after Milwaukee's cryptic post about him.&quot;@ShamsCharania they emoting on your grave lil bro,&quot; the fan said.&quot;The Bucks just called you a b***h @ShamsCharania&quot; another fan said.&quot;Bucks know Shams is a joke,&quot; another fan said.Another fan called out the ESPN reporter for not responding to Milwaukee's cryptic message.&quot;@ShamsCharania you gonna respond p***y? F**k you you little b***h. You arent a reporter, stop purporting to be one,&quot; the fan commented.&quot;No one likes you bum @ShamsCharania,&quot; the fan commented.&quot;Call them out by name admin, stand on business with that scumbag Shams,&quot; another fan commented.Despite the intense trolling in the comments section, Shams Charania has decided to remain silent on the subject.Giannis Antetokounmpo hints at his loyalty aligning with the BucksGiannis Antetokounmpo hinted at his loyalties lying in Milwaukee. On Saturday, the nine-time All-Star attended the National Sports Collectors Convention alongside his brothers.The group discussed how Antetokounmpo's signature had shortened to &quot;GA34&quot; after a signed card, from his early days in the league, was displayed.The nine-time All-Star revealed that his plans to play in the league for a long time had influenced his decision to change his signature.&quot;Maybe I the first, like, I don’t know, maybe like a thousand, first thousand autographs that I gave away. And then I was like, ah no, I can’t be doing this for the rest of my life. Like, I want to have a long career, I’m gonna play like 15–20 years in the NBA, I can’t be doing these autographs,&quot; he said.After his statement, a fan yelled the Bucks' slogan at the nine-time All-Star and said the slogan back.&quot;All in Milwaukee, baby.&quot;Giannis Antetokounmpo had a great individual run last season. He averaged 20.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game on an impressive 60.1% shooting. However, Milwaukee had to face a first round in the playoffs after the Pacers knocked them out with a 4-1 record.