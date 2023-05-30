“They fight & they scrap, they have no quit in them” – Aaron Gordon on facing the Miami Heat in 2023 NBA Finals

After the Miami Heat's win in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics last night, many have started to look after the NBA Finals matchup. Prior to Game 1, the Denver Nuggets had their media availability, where Aaron Gordon took the liberty to give the Heat their proper respect.

The Nuggets have been waiting on which team they'll be facing in the finals after they swept the LA Lakers in the Western Conference finals. The Heat, on the other hand, had a more difficult path to the finals after the Celtics won three straight games before losing in Game 7.

Gordon talked about how he sees the Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals and he didn't waste any time giving Miami the proper respect.

"We've got the utmost respect for them. They fight and they scrap, they have no quit in them. They put it through 48 minutes a game and more if necessary." Gordon said.

"They play fearless, they play disciplined, they're well coached and have some guys that have been there before and have some guys that have a chip on their shoulder."

"I'm not looking at the seeding or the story around it. This is a very talented basketball team, professional basketball team and all those guys over there got game, so we respect it."

The Heat is entering the finals as an underdog team, due to their eighth place finish in the Eastern Conference. The Nuggets, on the other hand, is the more favored team by most analytics, due to the fact that they finished the season as the top seed in the West.

Fans are excited to see how the two teams will be able to prevail against each other. This will be the first time they'll go against each other in the finals.

Richard Jefferson talked about how the Miami Heat were able to win Game 7

After ESPN gave the Miami Heat a 3% chance of making it to the finals, the South Beach team took the chance to prove themselves to everyone. Former NBA player, Richard Jefferson detailed how the Heat won Game 7.

"When we say Heat Culture, we don't mean their practice or their work ethic. They just have a level of determination that whether things are good, whether things are bad, whether they're the two seed or the eight seed, their approach does not change." Jefferson said.

"They just have the determination that's very, very tough to break."

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Nuggets and Heat will be on June 1st.

