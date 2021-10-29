"They don't find the Lakers intimidating at all" - Jay Williams puts LA Lakers under the scanner, says younger players aren't afraid of them anymore

The LA Lakers have had a disastrous start to their 2021-22 season, and have been beaten by teams that they are expected to beat comfortably. The results show that the Lakers have significantly lost their fear factor against young teams, according to analyst Jay Williams.

Their recent loss to a young, inexperienced Oklahoma City Thunder team, where they blew a 26-point lead, was a prime example. The likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Bazley and Josh Giddey drove into the paint at will. They hit jumpers over defensive stalwarts like Anthony Davis without worrying about getting blocked.

The Thunder refused to back down against the Lakers as they mounted a comeback that sent panic alarms ringing across LA. The highlight of the game came when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander refused a screen while measuring up Russell Westbrook. He hit a three-point buzzer beater right in the face of the superstar guard to give the Thunder the lead.

NBA analyst and former player Jay Williams pointed to the lack of fear factor the Lakers pose at the moment. He said that the younger players in the league do not find the Lakers intimidating at all. Here's what he said during an appearance on First Take:

"I've had some conversations over the last several days with some younger players in the league , which is kinda shocking to me because I haven't heard a conversation like this about a LeBron James team, where they don't find the Lakers intimidating at all. People are actually excited about playing this team."

This is the first time anyone has ever been excited to play any team that has LeBron James on their roster. It goes to show that the Lakers have to get things together before it gets too late.

Can the LA Lakers figure things out and earn back the fear factor?

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James will be itching to get on the court and set things right.

The LA Lakers seem to have dug themselves into a deep hole, and are struggling to find a way out of it. Nobody expected the Lakers to figure out their chemistry issues in the first ten games. But on the flip side, no one expected them to perform this poorly either.

What was once a top-five defense that used to strike fear into the hearts of opponents is now a running joke. Teams are now itching to face the Lakers and run them off the court. The Lakers' interior defense, which was supposed to be a trump card, is now a core weakness. It has leaked points in the paint every week despite having the likes of Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard.

The Lakers have one of the oldest and most experienced rosters in the league. So if they do not manage to turn things around, it will be difficult for them to get their mojo back.

Having said that, LeBron James would have heard all the outside noise and would be raring to hit back by 'talking' on the court. It won't be too long before we see 'scary hours' from the LA Lakers, but right now it's more of 'weary hours' from the 17-time champions.

