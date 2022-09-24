“They are going to do everything in their power to make you proud” - Knicks president appeals to fans to continue support, says the newly formed team is talented and focused on winning

The New York Knicks have formed a new team for the upcoming season, and it hasn't been well received. Team president Leon Rose addressed the fans to show the franchise's appreciation and assure people there is hope for the team.

During the offseason, the Knicks signed Jalen Brunson on a four-year $104 million contract. The move didn't sit well with most fans. Some took to social media about their real feelings about the new acquisition. Many mocked the team management for offering a massive contract to a player who isn't an All-Star.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Free agent guard Jalen Brunson has agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks, his agents Aaron Mintz and Sam Rose of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. The deal includes a player option on the final season. Free agent guard Jalen Brunson has agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks, his agents Aaron Mintz and Sam Rose of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. The deal includes a player option on the final season.

Last season, New York finished 11th in the Eastern Conference. It was an underwhelming finish as the Knicks were the fourth seed the year before. But that playoff appearance ended in a first-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks in five games. The team trusted that they could repeat the same success but were unable to capitalize from it. Both the coaches and the players struggled to make significant strides to improve last season.

Rose posted a video on Twitter assuring the fans that the squad that New York has this season will bring great things.

"First of all, I just wanna say, thank you very much for your unwavering support," Rose said. "You guys are truly the greatest fans in the world.

"They are gonna work every day to try to get better. They're gonna bring it every night for you. They are going to do everything in their power to make you proud.

There's nothing like a crowd at the Garden supporting the team, and I can't wait to see all of you soon."

- Leon Rose to “You’re gonna love rooting for these guys. They’re young and hungry”- Leon Rose to #Knicks fans “You’re gonna love rooting for these guys. They’re young and hungry”- Leon Rose to #Knicks fans https://t.co/xqpX2x49wi

Many observers expected the team to acquire a superstar this offseason. But with the acquisition of Brunson, fans will have to settle for what the team has assembled.

Not landing Donovan Mitchell was the biggest mistake for the New York Knicks during the offseason

Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks

Throughout the summer, Donovan Mitchell was constantly linked with the New York Knicks. This came shortly after the Utah Jazz traded their All-Star center, Rudy Gobert, to the Minnesota Timberwolves. People thought that the front office already had it in the bag, but the Cleveland Cavaliers swooped in with a package for Mitchell. Before this, numerous reports said the Knicks and Jazz were close to a deal, but only if New York was willing to add more assets.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN. Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN.

For New York, it's understandable that the Knicks wanted to gate keep their assets. It could prove to be useful in the future. However, for a franchise that has barely seen any postseason action in the past two decades, it was an understandable gamble. The Knicks have won just one playoff series and made the playoffs just six times since 2000.

It's worth mentioning that New York is Mitchell's hometown, so getting him could bring a new wave of fans. After the team's disappointing season, fans were hoping for more from the team.

Many are expecting the New York Knicks to get back to playing in the playoffs. After giving their roster enough hype, the team needs to stick with what they said.

