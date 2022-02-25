“They got the cache, they got the swag” - Isiah Thomas compares the Brooklyn Nets to his ‘Bad Boys’ Detroit Pistons, believes they are must-see TV

With the 2021-22 NBA season resuming tonight on the back of the All-Star break, Isiah Thomas has shared his thoughts on the new Brooklyn Nets team. He spoke about what the new players offer to the team structure and how they are a lot like the then "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons team.

Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" with host Stephen A. Smith, the 12-time MVP was of the opinion that the Nets could go all the way with their current roster. He believes that the three new-additions from the Philadelphia 76ers - Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond - are great additions to the team. Citing Simmons' defensive skills and Drummond's rebounding prowess, key ingredients that the Nets have been lacking.

"What we were known for were defense and rebounding. What Brooklyn has acquired, they've acquired one of the best defenders in the game in Simmons and then they acquired one of the best rebounders in the game in Drummond. Then they've got the offensive scoring power in the punch. They gat the excitement, the entertainment."

Thomas then went on to give some insight into what made that Detroit Pistons team "Bad Boys," and how this current Nets team shares similar qualities.

"And again what made us "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons team good was people wanted to see us, we were exciting, we were must-watch TV. The Brooklyn Nets are all of that. They've got the cache, they've got the swag. Now can they build the chemistry, can they build the defense? Absolutely!"

Thomas reiterated that their acquisition during trade deadline day puts the final piece in the franchise's puzzle.

Isiah Thomas has pegged the Brooklyn Nets team as his favorites to win the 2022 NBA championship title

The Brooklyn Nets have been chosen as favorites to clinch the 2022 championship title by Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas. He seems to be a strong appreciator of coach Steve Nash's work with the Nets. Thomas believes that the franchise made a 'killing' in the trade deal that saw the addition of the 76ers trio.

During his special guest appearance on First Take, Thomas put forward that the Nets should be the favorites to win this year's NBA title. While Smith favors the Milwaukee Bucks to win,

Thomas disagreed as he revealed that the Bucks lack the defensive big men needed to clinch a title. Milwaukee lost PJ Tucker to the Miami Heat this offseason and Brook López to injury earlier in the campaign.

Thomas referenced Simmons' skillset as a good fit for the Nets along with Seth Curry as a good supporting cast for Patty Mills. Good three-point range shooters that could play a huge role in the team's structure. The versatility of this Nets team promises to be intriguing. But one frequent factor raised as a possible hindrance has been team chemistry, as Thomas eluded to on First Take.

"You have to make them the favorites right now because of the talent level that they have. Ben Simmons coming over, I think his skill set fits exactly what Brooklyn Nets needs. He's a distributor, he's a defender, he's a rebounder. And Kyrie can play off the ball sometimes. You gat Durant who can play off the ball. You've got shot makers. They're highly skilled. You gat Curry coming over, you gat Patty Mills then you add Drummond to that. Brooklyn is really loaded. They're really loaded." - Thomas remarked.

