"They got a few legends on their team" - Kyrie Irving reserves high praise for the Golden State Warriors after Brooklyn Nets succumb to a narrow loss against them 

Kyrie Irving recorded a new season-high against the Golden State Warriors in his eighth game for the Brooklyn Nets. He made his debut last January 5. Kyrie went off for 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists against the Dubs on Saturday night. Kyrie's game-high output wasn't enough to help the Nets get past the Warriors as they lost 110-106 at Chase Center.

To counter Kyrie's sensational performance for the Nets, the Golden State Warriors put together a more well-rounded effort with four of their starters providing double-digit scoring. Andrew Wiggins led the way with a team-high 24 points, while Steph Curry (19 points), Klay Thompson (16 points) and Otto Porter Jr. (16 points) made noteworthy contributions as well. Jordan Poole complemented the starters' efforts with 17 points off the bench.

Curry and Thompson were particularly clinical in their scoring output when it mattered most to the Golden State Warriors. The duo combined for 23 points in the final period, which is way better than the 12 total points they gave the Warriors over the first three quarters. That fourth-quarter production from the Splash Brothers, including a dagger three from Thompson on a Curry assist with 12 seconds left in the game, helped the Golden State Warriors edge past the Brooklyn Nets when the final buzzer sounded. Kyrie paid rich tribute to the Warriors' backcourt duo in his post-game comments. He said:

"They’re legends. They got a few legends on their team. They’re making high-level basketball plays."

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Kyrie Irving on the Warriors: "They’re legends. They got a few legends on their team. They’re making high-level basketball plays." Kyrie Irving on the Warriors: "They’re legends. They got a few legends on their team. They’re making high-level basketball plays."

The Golden State Warriors have five All-Stars, including Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, in their ranks

Kyrie Irving did not refer to the Warriors players as "legends" for no reason. While Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have been All-Stars on multiple occasions, Andrew Wiggins was selected as a starter for his first-ever All-Star game just a few days ago.

Similarly, Draymond Green, who is currently out with an injury, is a three-time All-Star and won the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year award. Andre Iguodala is the fifth All-Star in the Warriors lineup, having made his only All-Star appearance in 2011-12 as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Iguodala, nonetheless, also has the 2015 Finals MVP honor on his resume, making him an integral part of the Dubs' power-packed roster.

Curry, Thompson, Green and Iguodala have three NBA titles to their credit. Andrew Wiggins, who joined the Warriors in February 2020 through a trade with Minnesota, has yet to win a championship in his seven-year NBA career. But with the Warriors putting on a solid run in their 2021-22 campaign, Wiggins could join the list of Dubs championship winners.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra