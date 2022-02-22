"I’ve seen Bron call Jordan on the phone" - Former NBA champion reveals Michael Jordan and LeBron James have immense mutual respect for each other

Michael Jordan and LeBron James grabbed headlines when they had a heartfelt moment at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in Cleveland. The two interacted for a very brief, but rare moment as the league celebrated its 75th Anniversary team.

The debate on who is the greatest of all time has created a narrative that Jordan and James hate each other. Fans of both players do not help, as they continue to bicker and fight online. However, two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook has revealed that the two players have a great relationship that is not known to many.

Nice Kicks @nicekicks x Michael Jordan and LeBron James share a moment together at the #NBAAllStar Top 75 Players Ceremony. Michael Jordan and LeBron James share a moment together at the #NBAAllStar Top 75 Players Ceremony. 🐐 x 👑 https://t.co/fAKlnCuZxN

In an appearance on Courtside with Dukes podcast on Clubhouse, Cook opened up about being in the inner circle of 'The King'. He noted that he has seen James talk on the phone, have dinner and interact with Jordan. Cook also said that Jordan is also a mentor to James.

"I've seen Bron call Jordan on the phone; I've been to dinner, and been to the club with 'Bron and Jordan. They have a great relationship, and LeBron can stand on his own, but he’s so humble; he can reach out to the Magic’s, the Jordan’s, and all the guys he grew up watching. That’s how humble he is, and I can sit and tell you Jordan is a mentor to LJ," Cook said.

"It's just not out in public. To see them publicly embrace each other was great for people not to think they don’t have a relationship, but that's completely false," Cook added.

Cook also compared the relationship between Jordan and James to the one Jordan had with Kobe Bryant. The two legends were not very public about their friendship until after Bryant retired.

It goes to show that the NBA is a tight-knit family, but the debate on who the better player between James and Jordan will probably go on forever.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud LeBron James x Michael Jordan LeBron James x Michael Jordan https://t.co/aLKivO767o

LeBron James comments on his moment with Michael Jordan

LeBron James at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James hit the game-winning fadeaway shot to remain undefeated in the NBA All-Star Game as a team captain. In the postgame press conference, James talked about his heartfelt moment with Michael Jordan during the NBA 75th Anniversary Team celebration.

"I did not want to lose the opportunity to shake the man's hand that inspired me throughout my childhood. I haven't had much dialogue with him in my 20 years or 19 years in this business, but part of me wouldn't be here without MJ’s inspiration. I always wanted to be like him growing up," James said.

LeBron James grew up idolizing Michael Jordan, wearing his No. 23 for almost his entire career. The two never really had a public relationship, but maybe the moment last Sunday was a start. James is in the twilight of his NBA career, so he might have more time to spend time with James and play golf with 'His Airness'.

