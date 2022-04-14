"They have Joker, one of the leading candidates for the MVP war" - Draymond Green shares his thoughts on Golden State Warriors' matchup vs Denver Nuggets

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green discusses the Warriors' first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors, who were the 3rd seed in the Western Conference, were paired up with the 6th seed as per the NBA playoff pairing policy.

On his "Draymond Green Show," the 3-time All-Star expressed his excitement about the pairing with the Nuggets. He described the first-round fixture as "a pretty good matchup," and stated that it is one that feels right for the Warriors.

"We have the Denver Nuggets, which I'm extremely excited about," Green stated. "Number one, I think in going into play Denver, I think this is a it's a pretty good matchup for us."

He highlighted the importance of Nikola Jokic to the Nuggets, making the matchup one to watch. While he believes The Joker, who is a leading candidate for the MVP award, will eventually clinch the award, he stated that he is not his pick for the award.

"Obviously, they have Joker, one of the leading candidates for the MVP award, who I think will win the MVP. Not that that's my MVP choice, but I do think he will win the MVP."

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors take on the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs first-round matchup

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after scoring a basket during the second quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on April 10, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Golden State Warriors will go up against the Denver Nuggets in a best-of-seven series. The Warriors will have the honors of hosting Game 1 at the Chase Center on Easter Sunday and the Nuggets will go on the road as both teams battle to take the lead in the series.

The last time the Warriors and the Nuggets met in the playoffs was at the 2013 NBA playoffs. The Warriors were paired with the Nuggets in the Western Conference first-round. Steph Curry led the Warriors to a 4-2 victory against the Andre Iguodala-led Nuggets.

Curry recorded a 46.8% shooting accuracy from the field, while he registered a 46.8 three-point percentage from beyond the arc and a perfect record from the charity stripe. Andre Iguodala shot 50% from the field and a three-point percentage of 48.3%.

While the Warriors are favorites to win this matchup over the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic will surely put up MVP performances every night, giving his team the best possible options.

