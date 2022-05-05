"They just taking turns; Hurts my heart to watch this" - Former MIP winner laments at Dallas Mavericks' state against Phoenix Suns in Game 2

The Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks are two of the top teams in the Western Conference. They're engaged in a duel, with the victor guaranteed a spot in the Western Conference finals.

These fixtures tend to leave spectators and fellow players speechless thanks to certain players who stand out. In this instance, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum recognized and appreciated the talent of Devin Booker.

CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum Sheesh Book . They just taking turns. Hurts my heart to watch this. Time to put Jacobi to sleep Sheesh Book . They just taking turns. Hurts my heart to watch this. Time to put Jacobi to sleep

The former Portland Trail Blazers guard wrote:

"Sheesh Book . They just taking turns. Hurts my heart to watch this. Time to put Jacobi to sleep."

The tweet was sent with relevance to Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. McCollum's intention was to recognize the level of skill, ability and talent the All-Star possesses.

Booker, who has been phenomenal since the start of the decade, has been able to propel his numbers into the postseason. The three-time All-Star stepped up to the moment and guided his franchise to the finals in 2021, falling short to the Milwaukee Bucks.

This season looks no different, with Devin Booker leading the way for Phoenix en route to the finals once again. Booker played a critical role in the Suns beating the Pelicans and advancing to the Western Conference semifinals.

The Suns are locked in a barn burner with the Mavericks. Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Luka Doncic are in the midst of a heated battle, with the Suns duo coming out ahead so far in two games.

Chris Paul recorded eight assists and six rebounds to go along with 28 points. Paul scored or assisted on the first 19 points in the fourth quarter for the Suns.

Devin Booker, on the other hand, came up big in the fourth quarter as well, scoring 30 points to go along with four assists and four rebounds.

Booker's performances, however, have stood out. He has catapulted his team to a 2-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks.

Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns and the playoffs

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns — Game 2

The Phoenix Suns were the team to beat in the Western Conference in the 2021 playoffs. The emergence of the Suns has been tough to beat for every team in the postseason this past year.

To no one's surprise, the Suns have transcended their same approach from previous seasons. They will look to carry on this mentality.

The Suns may have their best chance at their conquest for a championship this year with veteran Chris Paul playing at his peak. Devin Booker is also coming into his own, along with DeAndre Ayton and Mikal Bridges providing defensive intensity and effort.

