"They know lol": Taurean Prince claims he pioneered Steph Curry's iconic "Night Night" celebration during Warriors championship win in 2022

Steph Curry's "night night" celebration has been a staple of his game over the past year. However, it would appear that he isn't the first player to use the gesture after draining shots from the perimeter.

Curry made the celebration popular during the Warriors run to the 2022 NBA Finals, where they defeated the Boston Celtics to win the fourth championship of their "big three" era.

According to X account, "All Things Wolves," former Minnesota Timberwolves wing Taurean Prince is the player that made the celebration popular.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Prince then followed up by stating that people do, in fact, know he was the one to popularize the celebration.

"They know lol, don’t be fooled"

Expand Tweet

Curry is a global superstar. The Golden State Warriors are one of the most popular teams on the planet. Whereas the Timberwolves struggle to get on nationally televised games. As such, Curry's international presence made the "night night" celebration popular, with many fans assuming he was the one to start the trend.

Prince has recently signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, so he can show off his celebrations to a far bigger audience. However, celebratory actions aren't owned by any single player; this past week, we saw Austin Reaves doing the "Carmelo Anthony's three fingers to the head" celebration while on duty with Team USA.

Steph Curry and the Warriors are expected to be championship contenders

Last season, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors failed to defend their 2022 NBA championship, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

According to ESPN analyst Zach Lowe, who was speaking on a recent episode of NBA Today, the Warriors will likely be a contending team this year.

“That whole (Warriors) organization feels like an opportunity passed them by, and they could have won that Lakers series last year,” Lowe said on a recent episode of NBA Today. “I think they’re coming back. And I’ll tell you this: I will not count them out until those dudes are gone and retired because they’ve done enough winning to earn the benefit of the doubt. Their window is not closed. I like it. Five rings in the Bay.”

Curry will be 35 years old this season when the NBA tips off in October. However, the sharpshooter doesn't rely on athleticism to be impactful, which is why he's expected to be a top-three guard in the NBA this season and will be among the All-NBA candidates once the regular season draws to a close.