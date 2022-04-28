"They know but they don't want to see a guy who's making $40 million tell me his back hurt" - Gilbert Arenas rips into Ben Simmons' critics, claims he had to hold himself back because of injury

Ben Simmons has gotten some flak for failing to suit up to help the Brooklyn Nets avoid an embarrassing sweep against the Boston Celtics.

After the information was leaked that the former Philadelphia 76ers star was ready to go, most fans were curious if he would play.

The whole thing blew up when the Nets ruled out Simmons, citing his back injury flaring up as the reason.

Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Reggie Miller were just a few former NBA players who ripped Simmons for not playing.

Another former NBA player, Gilbert Arenas, who has defended the Australian all season long, took the fight again for the oft-injured star:

"Come on, regular people, every day, hurt their backs. They [critics] know they know but they don't want to see a guy who's making 40 million tell me his back hurt."

The whole episode of will-he, won’t-he in the playoffs reeked of dysfunction from the Brooklyn Nets.

Someone like head coach Steve Nash could have just grabbed the issue by the scruff of the neck and just bluntly told everyone he’s not playing. If and when he did play, there would have been less finger-pointing and accusing throughout the last few weeks.

To the critics’ fair point, Simmons seems to have lost all credibility with the way he handled things. Even his interactions with his new teammates during timeouts seem awkward, if not forced.

More importantly, on the day he was supposed to debut, he and his agent Rich Paul had to meet with Brooklyn’s front office to explain the no-show.

NetsDaily @NetsDaily Keeping up is hard to do, but if Brian WIndhorst is now agreeing with Shams Charania on a Ben Simmons return in the first round, then I have to think it's going to happen. Our updated report. netsdaily.com/2022/4/13/2302… Keeping up is hard to do, but if Brian WIndhorst is now agreeing with Shams Charania on a Ben Simmons return in the first round, then I have to think it's going to happen. Our updated report. netsdaily.com/2022/4/13/2302…

The explanation could have been relayed sooner to the Nets brass and the media, so as not to put more undue pressure on Simmons.

Regardless of what the public perceives, quelling rumors by coming out and saying it as it is would have been the way to approach it.

Gilbert Arenas believes Ben Simmons is mentally fine

Gilbert Arenas isn't convinced that Ben Simmons' back issues has something to do with his mental issues.

Ben Simmons recently informed the Brooklyn Nets’ front office that his back issues have something to do with his mental health. It’s the biggest reason why he can’t take the court and has promised to work on it for next season.

Curiously enough, Gilbert Arenas does not believe that side of the story. Here’s what he had to say about Ben Simmons’ mental condition:

"I knew it wasn’t the mental thing when he showed up in Philly. If you’re scared of a crowd and you’re mentally scared of something, you try to avoid it, you try to avoid that situation."

"But the fact that he showed up, all fit and ready to go, grabbing b***s, throwing, hearing the boos, showed it wasn’t the crowd that scared him."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Nets players and coaches wanted Simmons to show “resolve” and play in this series, even if it was for limited minutes. Ben Simmons told Nets leadership that a mental block for him to play is creating stress as a trigger point for his back issues, per @ShamsCharania Nets players and coaches wanted Simmons to show “resolve” and play in this series, even if it was for limited minutes. Ben Simmons told Nets leadership that a mental block for him to play is creating stress as a trigger point for his back issues, per @ShamsCharania Nets players and coaches wanted Simmons to show “resolve” and play in this series, even if it was for limited minutes. https://t.co/NnV7xvaSEI

There are so many uncertainties surrounding Ben Simmons, but what’s undeniable is that he will remain a divisive topic until he plays in the NBA again.

