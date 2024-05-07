"They don't have any little guys": Old head Charles Barkley doesn't hold back on giving Timberwolves all-time status for galling defense

Despite being shorthanded, the Minnesota Timberwolves put on a defensive clinic during the first half of Monday's Game 2 second-round playoff clash against the Denver Nuggets. Amid their defensive dominance, TNT's Charles Barkley proclaimed them one of the NBA's all-time greatest defensive teams.

The Timberwolves were without 2024 Defensive Player of the Year finalist Rudy Gobert, who missed the contest due to the birth of his first child. So, many assumed the Nuggets would secure a relatively easy home victory to tie the series 1-1.

Instead, Minnesota locked Denver down, building a 61-35 halftime advantage. It held the Nuggets to just 14-for-43 shooting (32.6%) in the opening periods.

During TNT's halftime report, Barkley praised the Wolves' defense, highlighting how they have lived up to their regular-season defensive reputation.

Minnesota finished first in defensive rating this season (108.4) en route to its second-best record in franchise history (56-26). Meanwhile, it entered Monday's contest with a 5-0 postseason record and top five playoff defensive rating (108.9).

Barkley noted that Minnesota's entire team was locked in defensively in the first half of Game 2, including star wing Anthony Edwards.

"We saw one of the best defensive teams I’ve ever seen," Barkley said. "The stats don’t lie. They are incredible defensively.

"You talk about [how] Rudy's not there, but on the perimeter, they're guarding everything, led by Ant-Man. Their best player is playing great defense and the rest of those perimeter players. Even without Rudy, this is one of the best defensive teams I’ve ever seen.”

Barkley's TNT co-host Kenny Smith appeared to push back on his proclamation. Smith questioned whether the 61-year-old, who played against numerous elite defensive teams, really considers the Wolves an all-time great defensive squad.

Barkley subsequently broke down his reasoning, highlighting the size of Minnesota's roster from top to bottom.

"Let me tell you why, because in our day, they had a couple of little guys out there," Barkley said. "They don't have any little guys out there but Mike Conley. He's the only little guy out there."

It remains to be seen if the Nuggets can counter the Timberwolves' size, as they lack big man depth behind superstar center Nikola Jokic. If not, the defending champions could suffer an early postseason exit.

Following Charles Barkley's praise, Timberwolves take commanding 2-0 lead over Nuggets

After receiving high praise from Charles Barkley, the Timberwolves secured a decisive 106-80 Game 2 road win.

Minnesota led nearly the entire contest, with its lead blossoming to 32 points before coasting to a 26-point victory. Edwards and his co-star Karl-Anthony Towns led the way, combining for 54 points.

The Wolves head back to Minnesota with a commanding 2-0 series lead and a prime opportunity to knock off the defending champs. A series victory would mark their second conference finals appearance in franchise history, with their only other coming back in 2004.

