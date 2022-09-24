“They'll need help on the glass, rebounding” – NBA analyst believes LA Clippers could be interested in adding a center before the trade deadline, says they need a player to dominate the glass on both ends

Fans are excited about what a healthy LA Clippers team could do. However, NBA analyst Ohm Youngmisuk believes the Clippers need more paint presence. While many are hopeful the Clippers will have a successful season, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk has highlighted an area he feels they need to address. On "The Hoop Collective," he said:

"I can see them looking at come trade deadline is an athletic shot blocker," Youngmisuk said. "They don't really have that. Zu (Zubac) is their one big guy.

"They'll need help on the glass, rebounding. They'll need somebody to block shots and kind of intimidate inside, and so, if somebody comes open come the trade deadline, I could see them pouncing on something like that."

The Clippers are considered one of the championship favorites because of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's return. Leonard was sidelined after sustaining a knee injury in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.

With George leading the charge, they reached the 2021 conference finals but lost the series to the Phoenix Suns. Last season, they missed the playoffs after getting defeated by the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.

The Clippers have favored their small-ball lineup for a while and succeeded. However, in the 2021 conference finals, it hurt them as the Suns' Deandre Ayton dominated the paint.

Can the LA Clippers contend for the 2023 NBA title?

The competition in the West is stiff, with many picking the Golden State Warriors to defend their title. However, the Clippers have an exciting two-way team that can compete.

Although they did not make high-profile acquisitions during the offseason, they improved their team. They acquired John Wall, an explosive combo guard who can score at a high level.

It won't be an easy ride for the Clippers. Many teams improved during the offseason. Nonetheless, they like their chances, especially if they can remain healthy.

As Youngmisuk said, it might be worth considering finding a big man who can provide some paint protection. The LA Clippers rely on their shooting, and they have elite-level players in that regard. But they need someone who can clean up the glass and create second-chance buckets.

The LA Clippers will play their first game of the 2022-23 season against the LA Lakers on October 20. They will come into this game confident as they won the "Battle of LA" last season without their star players.

