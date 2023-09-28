“They made me come on the stage”: Ayesha Curry unveils superlative bass skills as she joins her godfather’s band on stage

Ayesha Curry unveiled her hidden talent as a bassist when she joined her family band at their recent gig. Ayesha seamlessly caught the rhythm and flow of the R&B musicians. The band consists of her godfather, Eddie Bullen, and godbrothers, Quincy Bullen and Tre Michael Bullen.

Quincy is the lead of the band that goes by the name of Quincy Bullen and the Bullen Family Band. They were performing a gig at Toronto's Lula Lounge in Ayesha's homeland Canada. The popular NBA WAG wasn't planning to go on stage. She let her viewers know about it through her Instagram stories.

".... and thennnnnn they made me come on stage."

Curry then posted a snippet of her grooving with her family band on stage. She looked sharp with her notes as if she had practiced with the band briefly. Here's the video she put (via @ayeshacurry on Instagram):

Ayesha Curry has never been known for her musical talents

It's the first time ever that fans have witnessed Ayesha Curry display her skills as a bassist live on stage. She has never publicized her musical talent as an instrumentalist. Curry has been renowned for her work as a TV personality, a cookbook author and an actress.

However, one of her initial steps in the entertainment business came when she was 12 years old. Ayesha had acted in the music video for 'Too Young For Love,' a song by Suga Prince, now known as Sevn Thomas. She played the role of the love interest in the video.

Ayesha seems to have been inclined towards building a career as an actress instead of pursuing music, despite honing the talent to excel as a bassist. She moved to Los Angeles after graduating high school. Curry bagged roles in a short film named Underground Street Flippers in 2009. Ayesha then moved into the food blogging business after marrying Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

She even started her own TV show called Ayesha's Homemade on Food Network, which ran for 13 episodes. She has keenly worked on that career, also releasing two cookbooks, The Seasoned Life (2016) and The Full Plater (2020).

Ayesha Curry now majorly focuses on her charitable foundation, which she opened with Steph Curry, called the 'Eat Learn Play Foundation,' and her brand Sweet July, focused on lifestyle magazines and various product lines. Ayesha also owns a TV and film production company called Sweet July Productions.

