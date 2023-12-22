"They not making the playoffs": Kenyon Martin Sr. drops bombshell prediction on Memphis Grizzlies despite Ja Morant's return

The Memphis Grizzlies have reeled off two straight wins since the return of Ja Morant from a 25-game suspension. Morant exploded for 34 points, including the incredible game-winner against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The high-flying guard helped his team remain unbeaten with him on the floor by beating the Indiana Pacers (116-103) on Thursday.

The Grizzlies’ back-to-back wins have improved their record to 8-19 and moved them past the Portland Trail Blazers for 13th in the Western Conference. Some are still clinging to hope that Morant could lead a turnaround and drag Memphis to the playoffs.

Former NBA player Kenyon Martin Sr. had this to say about the Memphis Grizzlies’ hopes of making the postseason on Gil’s Arena:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

(2:56 mark)

“You do know they [Grizzlies] got seven wins, right? There ain’t that much time. Their s**t over for them before the playoffs. ... They not making the playoffs."

The former New Jersey Nets superstar further explained how he arrived at his conclusion:

(5:29 mark)

“Nothing to him [Morant]. ... I’m taking into account the other teams that are in front of them. That’s all. Warriors [have] championship pedigree, ain’t have all their players yet. Still looking to make their moves yet in Phoenix [Suns]. I’m looking at the landscape.

“Could it happen? Yeah. But I’m just looking at how they started the season. … That hole, in sports, is deep. … If they have 12 wins right now? It’s a different conversation.”

The Golden State Warriors (13-14) are in the 11th spot while the Phoenix Suns (14-13) are in 10th place. For Memphis to get into the playoffs, they would have to aim for at least 10th in the standings. They would then hope to win two games in the play-in tournament to earn the 8th seed in the postseason.

Ja Morant’s return will not solve all of the Memphis Grizzlies’ issues

Steven Adams is often an overlooked part of the Memphis Grizzlies' struggles. Without the big man, the team has struggled to get rebounds, which often leads to Ja Morant fastbreaks. They are 23rd in the NBA in that department.

Memphis is also one of the worst teams in the league when it comes to turnovers. Morant’s return could help, but he is also prone to commit errors with his style of play. A team that has trouble securing possessions and keeping the ball will always have a tough time winning games.

Expand Tweet

The Memphis Grizzlies will be a far more formidable team with Ja Morant than without. With “G12” in the lineup, his teammates have been more aggressive and playing with an edge. They can push for the playoffs but they started the season facing several big disadvantages.

As Kenyon Martin said, they may be in too deep of a hole to make a run for the postseason even with Morant in the lineup.