"They might get one or two game" - Shaquille O'Neal thinks his hypothetical superteam can beat Michael Jordan's superteam 

The NBA will never run out of hypothetical debates as great players like Shaquille O'Neal come and go, leaving a lasting impact on the league. Recently, the former NBA star posted an image of him and other legendary players from different eras and started an engagement with his followers.

In the image, Shaq is teamed up with his fellow LA Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant. The two played together in their prime and won three straight titles for the Lakers. Along with the dynamic duo is Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs, Allen Iverson from the Philadelphia 76ers and the current LeBron James.

The opposing team features a legendary cast as well. Leading the team is Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls. He's teamed up with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the Lakers, the Brooklyn Nets' version of Kevin Durant, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.

"They might get one or two game," O'Neal wrote in his caption.

Fans quickly started to pick the team of their choice and debated in the comment section of the post.

O'Neal had great teams around him during his time in the NBA. From the different iterations of the Lakers with Bryant to the "superteam" attempt he had with the Boston Celtics during the latter years of his career. He was able to lead different teams to championships, further adding to his collection.

Which version of Shaq was your favorite and why? Shaquille O'Neal is arguably the most dominant center of all time and he has played for 6 different NBA teams in his 19-year career:MagicLakersHeatSunsCavaliersCelticsWhich version of Shaq was your favorite and why? Shaquille O'Neal is arguably the most dominant center of all time and he has played for 6 different NBA teams in his 19-year career:MagicLakersHeatSunsCavaliersCelticsWhich version of Shaq was your favorite and why? 👇 https://t.co/IbztLnhBe1

Most notably, Shaq was part of a Lakers squad that had four All-Stars in 2004 but lost against a tough, gritty Detroit Pistons squad.

Shaquille O'Neal is part of Victor Wembanyama's all-time team to save the planet

Shaquille O'Neal is a household name in the NBA for the legacy he left in his 19-year career. Due to this, even the younger generation is well aware of who he is and what he's done for the league. Even this year's top pick, Victor Wembanyama, was aware to include O'Neal in his all-time team.

Prior to the 2023 NBA Draft, Wemby was asked to form a team that would save the planet, if ever a situation where saving the planet by basketball stars was the key. The Frenchman had an interesting starting five that features a legendary cast of players.

For The Win @ForTheWin They were allowed to pick themselves.

Here is what San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama told us. We asked prospects at the 2023 NBA Draft to name a starting five that could save the planet.They were allowed to pick themselves.Here is what San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama told us. We asked prospects at the 2023 NBA Draft to name a starting five that could save the planet. 🏀 They were allowed to pick themselves.Here is what San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama told us. https://t.co/OXBJjrlq2E

Wemby went with a starting five that features Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tim Duncan and Shaquille O'Neal. With his lineup, it's safe to assume that the fate of the world will be in good hands. All five legends are proven winners and game-changers.

