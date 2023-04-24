"They miserable when they have to guard him"- Anthony Edwards chose a 2x NBA champion as the GOAT over LeBron James and Michael Jordan

LeBron James and Michael Jordan have always been involved in the GOAT conversation. However, there are a select few fans who don't have LeBron or Mike as their pick. A good example would be Anthony Edwards as he thinks another NBA legend should be named the GOAT.

Anthony Edwards named Kevin Durant as his GOAT over LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Edwards is a big fan of Durant's game. The Minnesota Timberwolves star is impressed with how KD can move like a guard despite standing at seven-feet tall.

"Coz he's seven feet," Edwards said "He can do everything a point guard can do... They miserable when they have to guard him"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Can other NBA players measure up to LeBron James and Michael Jordan?

Chicago Bulls v Dallas Mavericks

Jordan is a six-time champion and is undefeated in the Finals. He's also a six-time Finals MVP, five-time league MVP, and a 14-time All-Star.

Meanwhile, LeBron James is now playing his 20th season and is looking like he's still in his prime. James is leading the league in a plethora of playoff stats, he recently became the league's leading scorer in history, and will soon set new records considering how he's still playing at an old age. He's a four-time champion, four-time Finals MVP, four-time league MVP, and a 19-time All-Star.

With all these accolades, it's really difficult to live up to the GOAT standard. However, there is one player who could possibly catch up to the two legends.

Luka Doncic is a worthy candidate who could possibly become one of the GOATs after everything has been said and done. So far, Doncic has played only five seasons, and he has already broken and set new records with the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic is already making his case for becoming the best Mavs player in history at just 24 years old.

Doncic is currently the franchise leader for most points scored in a game with 60 points. He also holds the franchise record for the most 50-point games in Mavericks history. He is already a four-time All-Star and is showing no signs of slowing down in the upcoming seasons.

Poll : 0 votes