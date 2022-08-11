"They missed the question and the message and just saw the crazy a** statement" - Former DPOY speaks out on backlash regarding his tweet on Jordan era Bulls and 2017 Warriors

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green has always made headlines for his controversial takes. This time, he explained why he made a bold statement regarding the Chicago Bulls teams from the 1990's.

Known to be a member of the "New Media", the star forward has a "never-back-down" personality. It's a quality someone needs if they are to address the public on a worldwide platform like Green. There's no doubt that the former Defensive Player of the Year winner thinks highly of his Warriors squad.

In the past, he has repeatedly shared his confidence in his team. He went on to say that Golden State has a chance to beat notable historic teams.

One of the teams that he mentioned is the 1998 Bulls, led by the great Michael Jordan. The Bulls back then were a feared team. The squad is an iconic team, not just for NBA fans, but for other sports fans in general.

So, fans were a bit skeptical when Green tweeted this:

Draymond Green @Money23Green I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s

First, he let everyone know that the 2017 Warriors can beat both the '98 Bulls and the Utah Jazz. Second, he went on to say that it's pointless to compare eras.

On his podcast, the Draymond Green show, the point-forward explained why he made such a statement.

"The only thing they talked about today was the comparison I made, and you actually missed the entire point.

"Which is why I framed the statement the way I did. A question. A crazy a** statement, like y'all do, and then the message," Green explained on how he constructed his tweet, "They missed the question and the message and just saw the crazy a** statement."

Green has also expressed that he respects the ones that came before him, but it's impossible to have a comparison because they're all from different points in time.

Can the Warriors win one more title?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Dubs are coming off an incredible season where they managed to win their fourth championship in eight years. After two seasons of trying to get everyone healthy, they proved the doubters wrong with their title win.

However, due to salary issues, they were unable to retain key players that helped them in their recent title run.

Gary Payton II signed a three-year $29 million deal to join the Portland Trailblazers. Otto Porter Jr. signed a two-year contract with the Toronto Raptors. Damion Lee and Juan Tuscano-Anderson signed one-year deals with the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers respectively.

The question as to how good the Warriors' supporting cast will be this upcoming season is still up in the air. The Dubs were able to sign Donte DiVincenzo and Jamychal Green this offseason, which is a decent move. However, their fit with the team will remain unknown until we get to see them back in action during pre-season games.

The Warriors have proven that they can overcome any obstacle. They can do it again, and as long as everyone is on the same page, we might see them back in the Finals next year.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar