"They should do it on MLK day, Warriors vs. Celtics" - 4x NBA champion opens up on exciting upcoming matchups in 2022-23 NBA season

Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala has been hyping up the battle between his team and the Memphis Grizzlies in the upcoming season of the NBA. It's noteworthy to remember that the two teams were neck-to-neck in last year's playoffs before the Warriors pulled away after a Ja Morant injury.

Iguodala also set the scene in terms of key matchups for the upcoming NBA season, including a clash against the Boston Celtics.

On his podcast Point Forward, the 2015 Finals MVP spoke about how he knows it is going to be the Golden State Warriors hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in the Christmas Day matchup. Iguodala also spoke about how he would like to see a rematch of the NBA Finals on MLK [Martin Luther King Jr.] Day. He stated:

"I know it's going to be Memphis vs. The Warriors. You always got those battles. Usually you see the finals matchup on Christmas but I don't think they should waste it. They should do it on MLK Day, Warriors vs. Celtics. And the Celtics gotta come see the Warriors. The Warriors and Memphis got to pop off for Christmas."

The reason why folks are interested in seeing the Grizzlies against the Warriors at Christmas instead of a rematch of the NBA Finals is because of the bad blood between the two franchises.

It initially started off with Klay Thompson calling Jaren Jackson Jr. a "bum" in a post-game presser as he was referring to Jackson's comments about a win in a regular-season game against the Warriors. Ja responded to this by tweeting how the Grizzlies seem to be living in the minds of the Warriors players.

The likes of Draymond Green and Steph Curry also got involved as players from the two rosters went back-and-forth on Twitter, exchanging insults.

The war of words concluded with Green and Morant agreeing to a matchup on Christmas Day with the latter wanting to be on home turf, but Green reminded the youngster that the reigning champions don't travel on Christmas.

Key dates and matchups of the 2022-23 NBA season

LeBron James enters his 20th season in the league

While official dates and matchups have not been released, rumors have been circulating of a potential LA Lakers matchup against the reigning champions the Golden State Warriors on opening day. This will also be the time when the ring ceremony will be held.

The Christmas Day game will reportedly feature the Lakers taking on the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. Also, the Memphis Grizzlies visiting the defending champions could be the headline act on December 25. But changes can be made before next week's official calendar release by the NBA.

However, the dates for the All-Star weekend have been confirmed. The All-Star game will be held on February 17 at Salt Lake City, Utah. The Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons will also play a game in Paris on January 19 as a way to promote the game globally.

