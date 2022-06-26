“They had so much beef... We bought the boxing gloves” - Kendrick Perkins reveals his Boston Celtics All-Star teammates had to “box it out” to settle their feud

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins revealed that his former Boston Celtics teammates Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo had to put on boxing gloves to resolve their beef. Allen and Rondo initially started on a great note.
They were the starting backcourt for Boston during their championship-winning year in 2008. Despite the success Rondo and Allen achieved together as teammates, there was plenty of bad blood between them behind the scenes.
Perkins was on the team at the time and shared an intriguing story behind Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen's feud on JJ Redick's podcast, 'The Old Man & The Three,' saying:
"When things started to go south, in my opinion, the first incident was when Ray was pushing so hard to trade Rondo for CP3, and it got back to Rondo. And I think right there, we started having a little friction, right. And we made Ray and Rondo actually box it out.
Perkins added:
Like they had so much beef we got to the practice facility, we bought the boxing gloves, and they actually had to box it out cause' we didn't want to have the tension no more."
Ray Allen's beef with Rajon Rondo eventually led to his exit from the Boston Celtics
Ray Allen arguably made the most controversial decision of his career by leaving the Boston Celtics and joining their rivals, the Miami Heat, in 2012. His tension with Rajon Rondo was one of the prime reasons behind his eventual departure.
Several stories have been reported about the infamous rift between the two former All-Stars. Some claim Rondo being handed the keys as Boston's main man was a factor, while others believe the former looked off the latter on the court, which led to Allen's reduced role, forcing the Hall of Famer to join the Heat.
Their relationship worsened due to trade rumors circling them and internal conflict that included then GM Danny Ainge and former head coach Doc Rivers. The Boston Celtics could've easily won multiple championships with their core, but the feud between Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo turned things upside down for the 17-time NBA champions.
Allen's exit didn't bode for his relationship with other former Celtics teammates, especially Kevin Garnett. However, Allen's relationship with Garnett and Paul Pierce got better. The trio caught up with each other during the NBA's 75th Anniversary team, meeting at the All-Star weekend this year and also at Garnett's jersey retirement night, where Allen was in attendance.
It seems as if Ray Allen's former co-stars have buried the hatchet with him after years of friction.