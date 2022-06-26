“They had so much beef... We bought the boxing gloves” - Kendrick Perkins reveals his Boston Celtics All-Star teammates had to “box it out” to settle their feud

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins revealed that his former Boston Celtics teammates Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo had to put on boxing gloves to resolve their beef. Allen and Rondo initially started on a great note.

They were the starting backcourt for Boston during their championship-winning year in 2008. Despite the success Rondo and Allen achieved together as teammates, there was plenty of bad blood between them behind the scenes.

Jim Aberdale @JimAberdale 10 years ago today, Boston obliterated Lakers 131-92 in Game 6 of 2008 NBA Finals, winning franchise's 17th title. That's still the most in league history and 3rd-most in pro sports history, behind only Yankees (27) and Canadiens (24). #Celtics 10 years ago today, Boston obliterated Lakers 131-92 in Game 6 of 2008 NBA Finals, winning franchise's 17th title. That's still the most in league history and 3rd-most in pro sports history, behind only Yankees (27) and Canadiens (24). #Celtics https://t.co/tmUT4x4OQ4

Perkins was on the team at the time and shared an intriguing story behind Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen's feud on JJ Redick's podcast, 'The Old Man & The Three,' saying:

"When things started to go south, in my opinion, the first incident was when Ray was pushing so hard to trade Rondo for CP3, and it got back to Rondo. And I think right there, we started having a little friction, right. And we made Ray and Rondo actually box it out.

TheOldMan&TheThree @OldManAndThree



Watch the full episode with youtu.be/N23_XxcQ1fs "We made Ray and Rondo actually box it out. They had so much beef." — @KendrickPerkins on the tension between Ray Allen and Rajon RondoWatch the full episode with @jj_redick and @talter "We made Ray and Rondo actually box it out. They had so much beef." —@KendrickPerkins on the tension between Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo Watch the full episode with @jj_redick and @talter: youtu.be/N23_XxcQ1fs https://t.co/LKY0dPLkE7

Perkins added:

Like they had so much beef we got to the practice facility, we bought the boxing gloves, and they actually had to box it out cause' we didn't want to have the tension no more."

Ray Allen's beef with Rajon Rondo eventually led to his exit from the Boston Celtics

Ray Allen arguably made the most controversial decision of his career by leaving the Boston Celtics and joining their rivals, the Miami Heat, in 2012. His tension with Rajon Rondo was one of the prime reasons behind his eventual departure.

Several stories have been reported about the infamous rift between the two former All-Stars. Some claim Rondo being handed the keys as Boston's main man was a factor, while others believe the former looked off the latter on the court, which led to Allen's reduced role, forcing the Hall of Famer to join the Heat.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter

Nine years ago today, Ray Allen hit one of the most iconic shots in NBA history Nine years ago today, Ray Allen hit one of the most iconic shots in NBA history 💧https://t.co/zL8CcjcxM4

Their relationship worsened due to trade rumors circling them and internal conflict that included then GM Danny Ainge and former head coach Doc Rivers. The Boston Celtics could've easily won multiple championships with their core, but the feud between Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo turned things upside down for the 17-time NBA champions.

NBA TV @NBATV



Lakers vs. Celtics, 2010 NBA Finals - 12pm ET on NBA TV! Game 7 came down to the wireLakers vs. Celtics, 2010 NBA Finals - 12pm ET on NBA TV! Game 7 came down to the wire 👀Lakers vs. Celtics, 2010 NBA Finals - 12pm ET on NBA TV! https://t.co/qukonn8w1P

Allen's exit didn't bode for his relationship with other former Celtics teammates, especially Kevin Garnett. However, Allen's relationship with Garnett and Paul Pierce got better. The trio caught up with each other during the NBA's 75th Anniversary team, meeting at the All-Star weekend this year and also at Garnett's jersey retirement night, where Allen was in attendance.

NBA @NBA The Big 3



Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce share a hug during his jersey retirement ceremony. The Big 3Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce share a hug during his jersey retirement ceremony. https://t.co/cAdhUNF1p5

It seems as if Ray Allen's former co-stars have buried the hatchet with him after years of friction.

