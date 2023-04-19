"They have outplayed the Golden State Warriors"- Charles Barkley says Draymond Green's suspension takes the light away from Kings

Charles Barkley gave the Sacramento Kings their flowers ahead of pivotal Game 3 of their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors, who will be without Draymond Green. The former DPOY stomped on Kings' All-Star Domantas Sabonis' chest in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 114-106 Game 2 loss on Monday.

Green's actions warranted him a Flagrant 2 foul. He denied it was deliberate, claiming he had nowhere to land his foot as Sabonis got hold of his ankle while the latter was on the floor.

Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ "My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it. I gotta land my foot somewhere."



Draymond Green on his ejection in tonight's game



"My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it. I gotta land my foot somewhere."Draymond Green on his ejection in tonight's gamehttps://t.co/pAhyfFGwSK

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Barkley believes Green's suspension overshadows the Sacramento Kings' dominance over the defending champions. Here's what the former player-turned-analyst said on TNT's "Inside The NBA" show about this:

"What really bother me about this whole thing, to be honest with you, we're taking away from the fact that the Sacramento Kings are just kicking their [Golden State Warriors] a**. That's what bothers me.

"For the first time in a long time, the Sacramento Kings have had a fabulous season and a terrific team... They have outplayed the Golden State Warriors."

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT "What really bothers me about this whole thing, to be honest with you, we're taking away from the fact that the Sacramento Kings are just kicking their ass."



Chuck on Draymond Green’s suspension "What really bothers me about this whole thing, to be honest with you, we're taking away from the fact that the Sacramento Kings are just kicking their ass."Chuck on Draymond Green’s suspension https://t.co/67rXBZQmyF

The Sacramento Kings beat the Golden State Warriors 126-123 in Game 1 and 116-104 in Game 2. Both games went down to the wire, and the Kings emerged as the better clutch team. De'Aaron Fox, the NBA's inaugural Clutch Player of the Year, has been a difference-maker.

The Kings have also outplayed the Warriors defensively, despite it not being one of their biggest strengths.

Charles Barkley believes Draymond Green's antics contributed to his suspension for Game 3

Draymond Green celebrated wildly with the crowd after being called for a foul on Domantas Sabonis. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was in the building to watch the game too. However, that didn't stop Green from his celebrations.

Charles Barkley believes Green has warranted a suspension due to that being one of the factors. He also accounted for the Warriors' star portraying the same behavior frequently in the past.

Here's what Barkley said:

"I think his [Draymond Green's] histrionics: running around the gym, with the commissioner in the building, I think that's why... He got suspended. He did the same things last time, running around the gym when he got tossed against Memphis."

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Draymond Green interacts with Kings fans as he was ejected.



(via ben.golliver/IG) Draymond Green interacts with Kings fans as he was ejected.(via ben.golliver/IG) https://t.co/vRYyJ1AUda

Draymond Green will be a big miss for the Golden State Warriors. They find themselves in unfamiliar territory, down 0-2 in a playoff series. They haven't been in this position in nine years with their current core and coaching staff.

Green is the backbone of this team, especially defensively. Considering how flawless the Kings' offense has looked in the series, Green's absence could cost the Dubs dearly, as a loss in Game 3 pretty much pushes them towards first-round exit.

Poll : 0 votes