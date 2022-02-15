"They do parades for real championships, not bubbleships" - MLB pitcher Tyler Matzek mocks LeBron James after he puts forward the idea of a combined parade for the 3 LA teams

Superstar LeBron James of the LA Lakers was present at Super Bowl LVI when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to clinch their first title since 1999. James was ecstatic after the win, even suggesting that the Lakers and LA Dodgers should join the Rams' championship parade.

In a post on his official Twitter account, "The King" congratulated the Rams for their Super Bowl win. LeBron suggested that the Lakers and Dodgers join the parade since they didn't get to do it in 2020 due to the pandemic. He even added that there should be a live concert afterwards.

LeBron James @KingJames . Congrats once again!!! We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions. Congratsonce again!!! We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions 🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍. Congrats 🐏 once again!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

However, Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek took a shot at LeBron James' plea to get a parade, labeling the Lakers and Dodgers respective 2020 titles as "bubbleships." Matzek played a big part in the Braves' World Series championship run last season.

"They do parades for real championships, not bubbleships. Our Ludacris and Big Boi concert was lit as well," Matzek wrote.

Tyler “Nutsack” Matzek @TylerMatzek LeBron James @KingJames . Congrats once again!!! We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions. Congratsonce again!!! We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!! City of Champions 🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍. Congrats 🐏 once again!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 They do parades for real championships, not bubbleships. Our Ludacris and Big Boi concert was lit as well. twitter.com/kingjames/stat… They do parades for real championships, not bubbleships. Our Ludacris and Big Boi concert was lit as well. twitter.com/kingjames/stat…

James and the Lakers won the 2019-2020 NBA championship in the NBA bubble down in Orlando, while the Dodgers won the 2020 World Series following a shortened 60-game season. The World Series was played in a postseason bubble in Arlington, Texas. During the Dodgers' run, they came back to beat Matzek and the Braves 3-1 in the NLCS.

In the Braves' 2021 World Series championship run, Matzek got the win in Game 6 of the NLCS to eliminate the Dodgers. He pitched two innings in the seventh and eighth, preserving the Braves' 4-2 lead before closer Will Smith ended the game.

Baseball GIFs @gifs_baseball The six outs heard round the world. @TylerMatzek 's legendary two-inning performance in game six of the 2021 NLCS. The six outs heard round the world. @TylerMatzek's legendary two-inning performance in game six of the 2021 NLCS. https://t.co/prOYn22YDB

LeBron James' presence felt at the Super Bowl

LeBron James during his Super Bowl ad. (Photo: Courtesy of USA Today)

In addition to attending the Super Bowl, LeBron James appeared in a commercial during the game. James set Twitter on fire by appearing in a Crypto.com advertisement, wherein his current self was talking to his younger self, giving the younger version of James some advice for the future.

Crypto.com @cryptocom



Fortune Favors the Brave

#FFTB In his moment of truth, @KingJames called it.Fortune Favors the Brave In his moment of truth, @KingJames called it. Fortune Favors the Brave #FFTB https://t.co/Snhpit3vnh

However, fans on Twitter quickly turned the ad into a meme. With LeBron James and the LA Lakers struggling this season, fans put a new spin on James giving his younger self advice. Take a look at some of the hilarious posts below.

GoldenKnightⒸ @GoldenKnightGFX “Do whatever you can to keep Alex Caruso” “Do whatever you can to keep Alex Caruso” https://t.co/p0O8BKzVuL

LeBron James' television special "The Decision" from 2010 and JR Smith's blunder during the 2018 NBA finals weren't safe.

Jon Schlitt @jschlitt They're going to suggest to you that you do a show called "The Decision". Don't do it. Man oh man, don't do it. Go to Miami. But don't do "The Decision". Nopety, nope, nope... They're going to suggest to you that you do a show called "The Decision". Don't do it. Man oh man, don't do it. Go to Miami. But don't do "The Decision". Nopety, nope, nope... https://t.co/ApjsaflLis

James appeared to have had a really good time at the Super Bowl, with the LA Rams going on to win. Although James is really a Dallas Cowboys fan, he was happy to see another LA franchise do well. James also attended a Super Bowl afterparty with his wife, Savannah, alongside Rich Paul, Maverick Carter and his entourage.

James also took the opportunity to promote and share his new Lobos 1707 tequila brand with several celebrities who attended the Super Bowl. Stars like Kevin Hart, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire and 2 Chainz were present. Even Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was in attendance supporting James.

