"They have plenty left to offer"- Steve Kerr says the Golden State Warriors dynasty isn't going away anytime soon despite loss to the LA Lakers

Steve Kerr, before this year, never tasted defeat in the playoffs when Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were all healthy. Friday night’s elimination at the hands of the LA Lakers marked the first time Kerr couldn’t lead the Bay Area team to at least the Western Conference Finals.

With potential changes on the horizon, Golden State’s coach had this to say about his most accomplished players:

"Draymond [Green], Klay [Thompson], Steph [Curry], our core guys, they got plenty left to offer. There’s still plenty in the tank. I thought they all had great seasons. It might not have ended on a high note, but all three guys are still high-level players.

"I still feel like this team still has championship potential. We didn’t get there this year, but it’s not the end of the world. The organization has some decisions to make and we’ll eventually get to that point."

Steve Kerr believes Steph, Klay and Draymond have plenty left in the tank

Thompson will be playing the final year of his contract next season. He is scheduled to earn $43.2 million. Green, on the other hand, has a player option worth $27.5 million, which he is expected to opt into. Only Steph Curry, who still has three years left on his contract, is a cinch to be a Warrior in the foreseeable future.

“Game 6 Klay” did not show up in the Golden State Warriors' elimination at the hands of the LA Lakers. Steve Kerr, however, noted before the playoffs started that his starting shooting guard looked better than ever. “Killa Klay” averaged 21.9 points on 43.6% shooting, including 41.2% from deep.

Those numbers, however, significantly dropped in the playoffs. Thompson averaged just 18.5 PPG, hitting just 38.8% of his shots, including 36.8% with his three-point attempts.

Steve Kerr had no choice but to keep playing Klay Thompson as he had no other option from the bench. Jordan Poole was a shadow of his regular-season self and couldn’t be relied on.

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, are reportedly willing to work on a new deal or an extension. But the operating word when it comes to negotiations will still be the “right price.”

The former Defensive Player of the Year reportedly wanted a max contract heading into this season. It remains to be seen if both sides can agree on that.

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors will not easily forget this loss

Steve Kerr’s squad, during their championship celebration in San Francisco after beating the Boston Celtics, was filled with petty remarks. Steph Curry called himself the “Petty King” while Klay Thompson couldn’t stop taking shots at critics. Draymond Green was throwing f-bombs all over the place during the entire parade.

The loss will rankle and hurt the Warriors, especially since they have not experienced this kind of defeat with Kerr at the helm. Golden State hasn’t lost to a Western Conference foe since 2014 when they were eliminated by the LA Clippers in the first round.

The Golden State Warriors have officially lost their first non-Finals playoff series in the Steve Kerr era. 19-1.

Steve Kerr will be raring to get back on the court after the embarrassing loss, particularly at the hands of their nemesis LeBron James. If the franchise decides to keep the team’s core for at least a few more years, they may still regain their old glory.

