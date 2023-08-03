"They probably discredit him 'cause his skin color" - D'Angelo Russell explains Austin Reaves' underdog image in the NBA

Although Austin Reaves has made a name in the NBA, some still view the guard as an underdog.

Reports suggest this is perhaps because of his messy hair or because he is a little slight. His Laker teammate D’Angelo Russell thinks otherwise.

“They probably discredit him cause of his skin color,” Russell said. “But he got game.”

Russell did not mine words; he was nothing but full of praises for Reaves. He acknowledged that the kid from Arkansas could dominate on any playground.

“I can bring him to any park back home and he can hang,” Russell said.

What makes Austin Reaves so good?

Russell commented about Reaves on the Pat Bev Bod hosted by NBA player Patrick Beverley. Beverley praised Reaves for his basketball IQ, saying his mentality is what gives him the confidence to play at such a high level even if he does not match the NBA stereotype.

Russell agreed with Beverley. He said Reaves has an uncanny confidence in him that allows him to succeed in the league.

“I was seeing his demeanor and he was never excited about having a good game. He was always just like yeah I can do that, I am built like that. I am supposed to do that,” Russell said.

Russell has seen Reaves grow in the Lakers. However, he had noticed this earlier when guarding Reaves in a game during his rookie season.

“He is a killer,” Russell said. “I remember when we played them when I was in Minnesota. My brother was sitting courtside. And I was guarding Reaves and he hit me with a tween-tween-yoke move and got to his sh*t. And my brother looked at me like damn I told you.”

Anyone who watched the Lakers during last season’s playoffs would not be surprised. Reaves often would flex after 3-point plays. He also yelled at the Memphis crowd, “I’m him,” after his big shot against the Grizzlies.

Reaves will be making more plays alongside Russell next season. Both players re-signed with the Lakers this offseason. Reaves is believed to have taken a cut to stay with the team that made him.

