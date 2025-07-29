  • home icon
  "They probably saw it so": Luka Doncic takes brutal dig at Dallas Mavericks after pictures of offseason transformation goes viral

"They probably saw it so": Luka Doncic takes brutal dig at Dallas Mavericks after pictures of offseason transformation goes viral

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 29, 2025 02:02 GMT
"They probably saw it so": Luka Doncic takes brutal dig at Dallas Mavericks after pictures of offseason transformation goes viral. Image Credit: Imagn)
"They probably saw it so": Luka Doncic takes brutal dig at Dallas Mavericks after pictures of offseason transformation goes viral. Image Credit: Imagn)

Luka Doncic appeared to take a subtle jab at his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, on Monday. The LA Lakers superstar recently graced the cover of Men’s Health magazine, with the striking photos highlighting his impressive physical transformation this offseason.

Viral images, including the magazine’s cover, show a noticeably leaner and more sculpted Doncic, marking a clear response to long-standing criticism about his fitness, which reportedly played a role in the Mavericks’ decision to trade him. Now, it seems he’s proving them wrong.

While in New York on Monday, Doncic attended the Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays game and joined the broadcast. When asked if he planned to send a copy of his fitness-focused magazine cover to his former team, who once doubted his ability to get in peak shape, Doncic responded with a subtle, cutting remark, saying there was no need, as they’ve surely already seen it.

"They probably saw it so, now I don’t have to worry about it," Doncic said.
Earlier this year, the Dallas Mavericks stunned the basketball world by parting ways with generational talent Luka Doncic. In a blockbuster move, the Mavericks traded Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a package of draft picks.

NBA insider speaks out on negativity surrounding Luka Doncic and Mavericks

Senior NBA insider Marc Spears weighed in on Luka Doncic's offseason transformation on Monday, responding to questions about why such a change didn’t occur during his time with the Dallas Mavericks.

Spears steered the conversation toward the negative environment surrounding Doncic in Dallas, suggesting that there’s much more to the story than what the public knows. He hinted that several behind-the-scenes details have yet to come to light.

"I think for Dallas...you heard a lot of negative things," Spears said on NBA Today. "There probably is a lot of stuff that they're not saying. There are stories that I've heard that they're not saying"
Meanwhile, Doncic openly acknowledged his offseason transformation. In an interview with Men’s Health, the superstar point guard confirmed that his body looks better than it ever has, noting the visible improvements in his physique.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

