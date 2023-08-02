"They should put the basket in the casket after I am done" - Steph Curry features in rapper Tobe Nwigwe's song 'Lil' Fish Big Pond'

Steph Curry and popular artist Tobe Nwigwe recently hit the studio together to make the title track for Curry's new documentary titled, Underrated. The song, titled 'Lil Fish, Big Pond,' now has a music video, which was posted to social media accounts Wednesday.

In the video, Steph Curry can be seen sitting in a boat while fishing, rapping along to the song before the camera pans over to Nwigwe. The video coincides with the release of the song across streaming platforms after the release of the 'Underrated' documentary on July 21.

In the video, the four-time NBA champ can be seen rapping along to lyrics clearly intended to coincide with his NBA career:

"Look like the lil' fish in the big pond. Make the big splash, got the big bag. Look like the lil' fish in the big pond. Make the big splash and got the big bag.

"My, my, my, look how things have changed, they know I'm the one. Daddy taught me how to flick my wrist, I'm my father's son. Think I'm pistol packing, how that ratchet on me like a gun. They should put the basket in a casket after I am done."

Between the release of his Underrated documentary, his recent hole-in-one and now a rap feature, it's safe to say Steph Curry is staying busy this offseason.

Looking at Steph Curry's 'Underrated' documentary

With the release of the music video for Steph Curry and Tobe Nwigwe's 'Lil Fish, Big Pond,' song, let's take a look at the release of Curry's 'Underrated' documentary. The film released on July 21 through Apple TV, meaning fans hopeful to watch it will have to either subscribe to the service or use a free trial.

From the looks of things, the reviews have been fairly positive, with viewers on Rotten Tomatoes giving it an 85% score. In addition, Google users gave overwhelmingly positive reviews with 97% of users giving the film a thumbs up.

The documentary gives fans a look at Steph Curry's transformation from an undersized collegiate player at Davidson to his status as a four-time NBA champ. As he explained recently in an interview with ABC News, the documentary gives him the unique opportunity to reflect on his journey so far.

"I feel like it's a great moment of reflection. We talk a little bit about the NBA accomplishments, but it all is through the lens of what helped me develop that underrated mindset while I was at Davidson and why I still talk about it and still refer to it even now.

"It's always a part of my DNA because that's how I truly learned how to approach the game and find my own identity in this world."

After coming up short in his quest for back-to-back titles last season, Curry and the Warriors will look to make another postseason push this year in pursuit of a fifth title with this core.

