“They racist as f**k” - LeBron James on why he hates the Boston Celtics fans, believes they can take the game away from you

LeBron James has been in the NBA for nearly 20 years and has experienced plenty of love and hate. The 18-time All-Star recently revealed that Boston was the city where he has received the most hate from the fans.

It is not the first time a player has talked about the unpleasantness of playing at TD Garden. LA Lakers legend James Worthy has said it was horrible playing in Boston. The three-time NBA champ called the arena a "barn" and said fans were still up to "those old tricks."

LeBron James, meanwhile, has been in the league for 19 years. He has often had to bounce back from the various forms of disrespect and hate directed towards him by opposition fans.

On "The Shop," James was asked whether there is a place where the fans could take the game away from him. He responded:

(From 22:00)

"I mean, Boston."

When asked why he thought so, James added:

"Cause they racist as f**k. That's why. They will say anything and it's fine. I mean, f**k, it's my life. It's shit I've been dealing with my whole life. I don't mind it. Like, I hear it. Like, if I hear somebody, like, close by, I'll check 'em real quick. I move on to the game. Whatever the f**k."

The LA Lakers superstar continued:

"They gonna say whatever the fuck they want to say. They might throw something on you. I mean, I got a beer thrown on me leaving the game. There's a 'F**k LBJ' T-shirt. I believe they probably sold it at the f**king team shop. Them Celtics had something to do with that s**t."

Over the years, however, James has learned to play through the hate from the TD Garden crowd and has helped his team win multiple games at the arena.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Never forget this iconic dunk by LeBron James against the Celtics. Never forget this iconic dunk by LeBron James against the Celtics. https://t.co/4SDPjqkmad

LeBron James has had to go through the Boston Celtics to reach the NBA Finals

LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat chases down a loose ball in the second half against Paul Pierce #34 of the Boston Celtics

James has reached the NBA Finals 10 times in his career. In nine of those instances, he was in the Eastern Conference playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers and had to go through the Boston Celtics.

LBJ's first meeting with the Celtics during the playoffs was in 2008. Although James led the scoring in that series, even registering 45 points in Game 7, the Cavs lost the series 4-3.

Although James did not have the better of Boston in his first stint with the Cavs, it was a different story when he returned in 2014. In his first year back in Cleveland, he led the franchise to an NBA Finals appearance, sweeping the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

In 2017 and 2018, it was more of the same as he was responsible for preventing Boston from reaching the finals.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly LeBron James on mentality heading into epic Game 6 of Heat-Celtics in 2012 ECF- “If we lose, Pat Riley may break us all up. It might be the quickest breakup in basketball history. Not only that, but my legacy gonna take a huge hit if I don’t go out & perform at an all-time high.” LeBron James on mentality heading into epic Game 6 of Heat-Celtics in 2012 ECF- “If we lose, Pat Riley may break us all up. It might be the quickest breakup in basketball history. Not only that, but my legacy gonna take a huge hit if I don’t go out & perform at an all-time high.” https://t.co/M6zMOs5kJH

However, LeBron James has not faced the Celtics in a seven-game series since leaving Cleveland in 2018. The Lakers captain has had a different set of challenges, but successfully won the championship with the purple and gold franchise in 2020.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far