"They're acting like this is an NBA backcourt I'm crying": NBA Fans are perplexed at Pro Football Focus' "QB Duo post"

The NBA had some competition on national TV on Thursday despite some marquee playoff matches on the cards. The Denver Nuggets-LA Lakers Game 3 tiff was just part of the schedule that had sports fans excited. But the NFL had more than its fair share of air time due to its annual draft.

The Atlanta Falcons, which rotated between Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke last year, were picking No. 8 in the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite the need to bolster their defense, the Falcons stunned everyone by grabbing Michael Penix Jr., formerly the star quarterback of the University of Washington.

The move shocked most football fans as the Falcons already signed veteran QB Kirk Cousins in the offseason.

Pro Football Focus, though, was hyped up with the Falcons’ selection and posted on X, formerly Twitter, about who would stop the new duo. Basketball fans quickly roasted the post:

“They're acting like this is an NBA backcourt I'm crying”

One fan has a perfect example of why even in the NBA such an arrangement will not work:

“the Dejounte Murray Trae Young of the NFL”

Another fan has an idea of how this will play out for the Falcons:

“They’re sitting cousins in the 2nd half”

@Etwag1111 knew how this would end:

“This gonna bang [heartbreak emoji]”

Unlike basketball, football doesn’t usually have two playmakers or quarterbacks on the field together. Normally, one quarterback is dictating the offense and calling plays from the line of scrimmage. When two QBs are on the field, one usually acts as a decoy, or a special play is coming.

In basketball, two playmakers can co-exist in harmony depending on how coaches make use of their talents and skills. Think about what Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are perfecting in Dallas.

Both are point guards but they work extremely well together as playmakers. The Atlanta Falcons can’t hope to have both Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. working harmoniously together in the same backfield.

The Falcons likely want to avoid the Atlanta Hawks’ playmaking quandary in the NBA

The Atlanta Hawks have Dejounte Murray and Trae Young, two undersized point guards who can lead a team.

Atlanta gave up significant draft capital to pry Murray from the Spurs to pair him with “Ice Trae.” Instead of becoming elite championship contenders, they’ve been residing in the fringes of the NBA’s Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Murray does very well without Young and vice versa. One certainly wants to be the alpha ball handler while the other has to act as the secondary playmaker. Likely, both can’t function as the primary hub of the team’s offense.

The Falcons likely don’t want this to happen on the football field. They will likely allow Kirk Cousins to complete his four-year, $180 million contract before letting Penix control the reins of the offense.

Falcons executives must know how the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks have fared with a two-point-guard concept. They don’t want to go that route, considering their choice to pick Michael Penix Jr. when they have needs on defense.

