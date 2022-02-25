“They’re always gonna come second to the New Orleans Saints” - Kendrick Perkins the New Orleans Pelicans should relocate, mentions Seattle and Las Vegas as possible destinations

The New Orleans Pelicans have struggled with their rebuilding process. After drafting collegiate superstar Zion Williamson with the first overall selection in the 2019 draft, it looked like the first step towards the Pelicans becoming a rising team. Unfortunately that hasn't turned out to be the case, as Williamson has played just 85 games in the span of almost three seasons.

The team continues to have some intriguing pieces to the puzzle, including Brandon Ingram and newly acquired guard CJ McCollum, but Williamson's future is still up in the air.

After reports have speculated that Zion might be unhappy with the team, many are wondering if the young forward will be moved in the offseason.

On Thursday on ESPN's "NBA Today," analyst Kendrick Perkins said the Pelicans' problems go deeper than just Zion, as they have struggled to generate excitement with the fan base. Perkins even suggested that the Pelicans should relocate, mentioning Seattle and Las Vegas as potential destinations.

"I think it's time for the Pelicans to relocate," Perkins said. "I think a city like Seattle, a city like Las Vegas, is more deserving of a basketball team. ... I played in New Orleans, and they are always going to come second to the New Orleans Saints."

An uncertain future for the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans foward Zion Williamson remains sidelined.

It's been a tough year for the New Orleans Pelicans and their fans as their star player has suffered a number of setbacks after offseason foot surgery. There will be plenty of questions moving forward about the direction of the Pelicans, and it's all going to start with the young superstar who has been sidelined all season.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory Zion Williamson's latest post to his IG stories Zion Williamson's latest post to his IG stories https://t.co/LWMAQvk08z

Although Perkins suggested the Pelicans should relocate, that does seem to be a bit extreme seeing the team's current situation.

After the acquisition of CJ McCollum, the Pelicans have a number of enticing pieces to get back into contention in the Western Conference. The team also had some intriguing draft selections who have shown flashes, including Herb Jones and sharpshooting wing Trey Murphy III.

Perkins overlooked the fact that Gayle Benson, who owns the Saints and Pelicans, has set up a succession plan to donate the teams to the city.

Plus, a significant piece of former NBA commissioner David Stern's legacy is how he preserved the franchise in the city in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. The Hornets had a two-year relocation to Oklahoma City, with New Orleans fans missing Chris Paul's rookie season.

Perkins also didn't mention that NBA teams, while wildly popular globally, are second fiddle or worse almost everywhere to NFL teams. That would be the case in Seattle, where the Seahawks have legendary attendance.

Fans will have to wait to see what is in store with the Pelicans, but it's clear that all eyes are going to be on Williamson.

