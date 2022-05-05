“They’re the enemies, he’s trying to take them down” - Stephen A. Smith says it’s not Draymond Green’s job to get along with the Grizzlies fans, believes he’s been unfairly criticised for his behaviour

Stephen A. Smith fully supported Draymond Green showing his middle finger to the Memphis Grizzlies fans. Green did not express any regret for his actions and admitted that he was okay with paying the fine.

While debating the incident on "First Take," Chris Russo did not seem pleased with Draymond Green's actions and slammed the three-time champion.

However, Stephen A. Smith supported the Warriors forward, stating that the fans offended him by cheering on his agony. Green did not shy away from taking a stand for himself and Stephen A. Smith backed him up and said:

"The fact of the matter is that it ain't his job to get along with the Memphis Grizzlies fans. They're the enemies. He's trying to take them out okay, and he did have a good point.

"Now you consider that he didn't need to give them the bird and alright I got that, that was a bit excessive, but you listen to the point he made, 'I'm on the ground and I got blood streaming off my face and you cheering about that.'

"Now you don't know what kind of condition I would've been in, so that was highly offensive and so he offended them back. He didn't offend the fan base that supports him all the time that is rooting for him in San Francisco in the Bay Area,. He offended the enemy."

Draymond Green showing the bird to the fans in Memphis was certainly a build-up from a previous foul on Gary Payton II by Dillon Brooks. It injured the 29-year-old, but the crowd showed no sympathy and continued their antics.

Being the playoffs, such high octane basketball is expected. However, when serious incidents like these occur, the fans need to realize these are humans. Regardless of which team the player plays for, they need to treat the situation with respect.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Draymond with a message on his way to the locker room.

Did Draymond Green cross the line by showing the middle finger to the fans in Memphis?

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors — Game 5

Draymond Green is one of the most outspoken players in the NBA. He is authentic in his takes and doesn't shy away from any challenge in front of him.

The decision to show the middle finger to fans in Memphis was certainly personal. He was offended that they were booing him when he was knocked down to the ground.

"It felt really good to flip [the Grizzlies' fans] off…I'm assuming the cheers was because they know I'll get fined, great…I make $25M per year I should be just fine."

🗣 Draymond Green did NOT hold back after Grizzlies booed him post-injury



🗣 Draymond Green did NOT hold back after Grizzlies booed him post-injury



“It felt really good to flip [the Grizzlies’ fans] off…I’m assuming the cheers was because they know I’ll get fined, great…I make $25M per year I should be just fine.”🗣 Draymond Green did NOT hold back after Grizzlies booed him post-injury https://t.co/ylz7yGgUC0

Fans booing or cheering is inevitable, and it cannot be controlled by any player. However, their actions could also have been triggered by Green's flagrant foul on Brandon Clarke.

The community is split on the decision of it being a flagrant two, but pulling Clarke's jersey down could also have proven to be dangerous.

ESPN @espn Draymond Green was ejected for this flagrant 2 foul.

Green will remain an integral part of the Golden State Warriors and him being out could prove to be costly for them.

He already has two flagrant foul points. Calling out fans and stating that he has no problem paying fines could land him in trouble that the Warriors cannot afford at this point.

