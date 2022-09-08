"They're not even close to a lock for the play-in" - Former New York Knicks coach believes team needs top 20-caliber player to make playoffs

The New York Knicks were quite active this summer, signing key players to extensions and adding Jalen Brunson from free agency. However, former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy believes the team still needs a top player to return to the playoffs.

In an interview with The New York Post, Van Gundy discussed the Knicks' offseason moves and their failed attempt to acquire Donovan Mitchell. The ESPN commentator reckons the Knicks are good, but the Eastern Conference is stacked with great teams.

"The Knicks have good players, but you line it up against the competition in the East, and this roster is not on the same level," Van Gundy said. "They could shock the world and be a playoff team. But I look at the East, and I’ have to say eight to 13 is where they should be predicted. They're not even close to a lock for the play-in. A lot has to go right."

Van Gundy also pointed out the lack of star power in the New York roster. Brunson is coming off a breakout season, while Julius Randle regressed after his All-Star campaign in 2021. Meanwhile, Barrett has potential but remains a work in progress.

Van Gundy thinks the team needs to add a top 20-caliber player to become a playoff contender. The Knicks had the opportunity to add Mitchell this summer but failed to do so after multiple discussions with the Utah Jazz.

"If the Knicks are to make a jump in the standings, they have to have a guy or two guys to build around," Van Gundy said. "They still don't have that building block, from a star player's standpoint.

When you have Tatum, Brown, Durant, Antetokounmpo, Butler, and Harden and Embiid in Philly, you need a top 20 player in the league. That's what you build around. They're still searching for that."

What did New York Knicks do in offseason?

Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks freed up cap space to start the offseason. They traded Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks and Kemba Walker, while Taj Gibson was waived. They went on to sign Jalen Brunson on a four-year, $104 million contract.

The Knicks relesslently pursued Donovan Mitchell of the Jazz. However, to no one's surprise, the Knicks bottled their chance to add a legitimate star player, and the Jazz ended up trading Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Nevertheless, the Knicks signed Mitchell Robinson and RJ Barrett on extensions. Robinson and Barrett were the first two players to sign a rookie extension with the Knicks since Charlie Ward. The Knicks also added Isaiah Hartenstein to their roster.

It's going to be a very interesting season for the New York Knicks. Brunson will likely look to become an All-Star guard, while Julius Randle might want to prove his doubters wrong. Robinson, Barrett and Obi Tobbin should only get better, while coach Tom Thibodeau could be under pressure after the disappointment of last season.

