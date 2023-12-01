"They’re not even on same planet" - Gilbert Arenas points out missing factor in Victor Wembanyama & Chet Holmgren comparisons

Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren are battling for the Rookie of the Year honor. Many have compared the two due to their unreal size and frames. Both guys are more than 7-feet tall but have guardlike prowess on the floor. Gilbert Arenas wants to slow down the comparisons between the two, though.

Arenas went on his podcast to simmer down the talk between the two youngsters. He thinks the two players are nowhere near the same level. Arenas reckons Wembanyama has a distinct advantage over Holmgren. Surprise, it's not his jumpshot.

“They’re not even on the same planet right now,” Arenas said “We are just judging it because they’re both rookies. We have to use age as a factor. One is in the NBA with all this pressure and the other at 19 was in college.”

Arenas continued to harp on the age difference between the two. He thinks it's unfair two compare the two due to their different career paths to the NBA:

“One is 19, one is 21. What did the 21 year old look like when he was 19?” Arenas said. “He was not in the NBA averaging 19, I’ll tell you that. What is Wemby going to look like at 21? That is what we are going to judge Chet against.”

Wembanyama, of course, never played in college. He spent his teenage years in the pro leagues of France playing a different style than the college game Holmgren developed in.

Holmgren missed his first season in the NBA with a leg injury. That's why he still qualifies as a rookie this season despite being older and in the league for two years now.

Victor Wembanyama vs Chet Holmgren

Let’s take a look at how the two seven-footers match up. Victor Wembanyama is living up to the hype so far. Chet Holmgren is also playing well in his first season on the floor.

Victor Wembanyama’s team, though, is not playing well. The San Antonio Spurs have lost 13 in a row and are last in the West, while, Holmgren’s OKC Thunder is in playoff contention with a 12-6 record.

Wembanyama is the clear star of the Spurs despite their struggles. He leads the team in points, rebounds, steals and blocks, averaging 19.3 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.3 spg and 2.7 bpg.

Victor Wembanyama has shown his star potential, putting 38 points in a win against the Phoenix Suns in November. Holmgren’s numbers are almost on Wemby’s level, averaging 17.9 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.6 apg and 2.1 bpg. He has scored in double figures in every game this season except one. That game was quite interesting, though.

Holmgren’s worst performance of the season came against Wembanyama and the Spurs. However, the Frenchman was equally poor. The Thunder big man put up nine points while Wemby added just eight. OKC stomped the Spurs 123-87.

The two will square off again on Jan. 24. The Thunder will be a heavy favorite once again, and the two players are sure to have plenty of battles ahead.