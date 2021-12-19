"They're not giving me the Westbrook treatment" - Fred VanVleet gives a witty answer after falling 3 rebounds shy of a triple-double

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been the only positive in what has been a tough start to the season so far for the Toronto-based franchise. After beating the Golden State Warriors and having won three of their last four games, Fred VanVleet was in an upbeat mood after dropping 27 points, collecting 7 rebounds and dishing out 12 assists.

However, when asked about on missing out on a triple-double during the post-game press conference, VanVleet said:

"I got to be a little bit more selfish. I think I can get them, though, if I actually tried to get a triple-double, I probably could get it. Being the shortest guy on the court doesn't really help in terms of chasing rebounds."

Fred VanVleet continued:

"My teammates, they're not giving me the Westbrook treatment where they get out the way and let me go get it, so I'm gonna have to have a word with them about that."

The Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 109-100, as the Raptors had six players in double digit scoring. Steph Curry and Draymond Green were unavailable for the Warriors while Pascal Siakam and Goran Dragić were the notable absentees for the Raptors.

How far can Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors go this season?

Fred VanVleet shot 6 for 10 from beyond the arc against the Golden State Warriors

Currently sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference, Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors are by no means the powerhouse they were under Kawhi Leonard a couple of years ago. Since capturing the championship in 2019, the Raptors have gone on to lose key figures on the roster like Leonard and Kyle Lowry.

The Raptors remain just four games behind second seed Chicago Bulls in the extremely competitive Eastern Conference. However, Fred VanVleet and co. have only won five of their last 10 games and have lost more on home turf than they have won. These are not encouraging signs for a team with postseason ambitions.

With the addition of Goran Dragić as a replacement for the departed Kyle Lowry, the Raptors have key components to build around. Pascal Siakam has struggled for form since winning the championship and the Raptors will either need him to get back to those levels once again or perhaps contemplate moving him on.

Siakam, who is 27-years-old, is at the peak of his powers and will need to rediscover his championship form which convinced the Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri to keep hold of him instead of trading him for Paul George.

Either way, the Raptors are a long way away from being a championship caliber team. However, with the way Fred VanVleet has been performing and with quality players around him, the Nick Nurse coached team just might be able to find a way to sneak into the NBA Playoffs.

