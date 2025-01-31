"They're going to Marbury you" - Carmelo Anthony cautions Jimmy Butler with his 2 cents on trade saga 

Between now and the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 6, the expectation is that Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will part ways. After handing the six-time All-Star an indefinite suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, the Heat reportedly lowered their asking price on the veteran forward to ensure that he doesn't opt out of his contract this summer and leave them with nothing.

The way Carmelo Anthony sees things, Butler better be careful before he ends up in a situation similar to the one Stephon Marbury found himself in with the New York Knicks in the late 2000s.

At the time, Marbury was unhappy with coach Mike D'Antoni, and eventually, things reached a point where Marbury refused to play, similar to Butler walking out of practice after finding out that he would be coming off the bench.

During the latest episode of his 7 PM in Brooklyn Podcast, Anthony weighed in on the ongoing feud between Butler and the Heat, which Shams Charania described earlier in the week as a divorce playing out in real-time.

“Jimmy, man, chill out. Because they’re going to Marbury you. They’re going to tell you, ‘Don’t even come around no more until we figure out what’s next.’ And when they do that, there’s no other team you’re going to.”

Looking at the latest surrounding the ongoing Jimmy Butler trade saga with less than a week to go until the NBA Trade Deadline

As of Friday, we are now less than a week from the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline. Given that Jimmy Butler is currently serving an indefinite suspension from the Heat, the latest reports from ESPN have suggested that Miami is lowering its asking price.

Although the team is reportedly prioritizing draft assets and is only interested in acquiring players on short-term contracts who can impact winning now, if the Heat doesn't trade Butler before the deadline, they run the risk of him opting out of the final year of his contract and hitting free agency this summer, leaving them with nothing to show for the split.

While Butler wants to land in Phoenix, a deal has proven far more complicated than simply swapping Butler for a player like Bradley Beal because of his contract and the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that five teams may have to get in on the deal in order to help facilitate.

According to NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill, the Philadelphia 76ers are a team to monitor when it comes to the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes. As he explained on the Good Word podcast this week, Joel Embiid wanted the 76ers to acquire Butler before the team acquired Paul George this past offseason.

Now, with Jimmy Butler and the Heat on the outs, the 76ers front office could swoop in and acquire the six-time All-Star, however, a deal would have to include Paul George, who has reportedly been told that the team won't trade him in the first year of his deal.

With less than a week until the deadline, only time will tell how things play out.

